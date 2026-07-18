Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Olson Has Some Fun with AI Rumors

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Kaitlin Olson (ABC's High Potential) had a little fun with the recent Season 18 poster/AI controversy.

Article Summary It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 premieres August 17, giving fans a major update on the FX comedy’s return.

Always Sunny sparked brief AI poster rumors, but the Gang and the design team quickly showed the Season 18 art was not AI-made.

Kaitlin Olson joked about the Always Sunny AI chatter, teasing that everyone in the cast photo was AI except Glenn Howerton.

Olson’s playful Instagram response helped cap off the Always Sunny poster debate with a very on-brand joke for fans.

This week brought some good news for Rob Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia fans – and a brief non-controversy. The good news was that Season 18 would premiere on August 17th. The brief non-controversy? That had to do with some folks calling out the long-running sitcom for what they assumed was an AI-created poster for the 18th season. Before things could get too silly, The Gang and the design team behind the poster took to social media to show exactly how the poster was designed – without AI. But before we fully put all of that behind us, Olson checked in earlier today to have a little fun by posting a shocking AI reveal that fans should appreciate. "Full disclosure guys, all of us in this photo are AI except [GlennHowerton]. You can tell it's really him because this is exactly what Glenn's face looks like at all times," Olson wrote as the caption to her Instagram post, which included an image of The Gang.

In season 18, "It's Always Sunny" continues its return to its roots, with 10 jam-packed setups only the Gang could find themselves in. Charlie (Charlie Day), Mac (Rob Mac), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) are wrapped up in salvaging inheritances from a dead woman, surviving tent encampments and the great inside-outside divide between the haves and have-nots, withstanding job loss at the hands of workplace automation, embracing a newfound appreciation for neurodivergence, questioning the fabric of society against conspiracy theories, and of course — the biggest elephant in the room — outlasting the public's pendulum swing against drinking. Not to mention battling nerds, LARPers, and a particularly petulant McPoyle clan at the Renaissance Faire or sportswashing their way back into the good graces of their community by sponsoring a Little League team. All the while trying to maintain order in their personal lives and at Paddy's, which have become increasingly lawless and erratic.

Get ready for some of the series' most outrageous moments yet, with loads of star cameos, as well as nods to both iconic Philly traditions and other classic TV sitcoms. It's art imitating life imitating art. So, step right up to the plate and brace yourself for one hell of a swing. The Gang may be into their 50s and 80s now, but their behavior is more out of control than ever. Who said with age comes wisdom? That person sure is a jabroni.

The 18th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is executive produced by Mac, Day, Howerton, Michael Rotenberg, Nicholas Frenkel, David Hornsby, Rob Rosell, Scott Marder, Dave Chernin & John Chernin, and Vanessa McGee for FX Productions.

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