Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Preview: The Gang Wraps Up Season 18

The Gang wraps It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 with... slumber parties?!? Here's a look at S18E10: "The Guys Have a Sleepover."

Article Summary It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia ends Season 18 tonight with “The Guys Have a Sleepover,” a slumber-party finale.

Mac, Dennis, Charlie, and Frank plan a guys’ night while Dee hosts her own sleepover with Artemis and the Waitress.

The Season 18 finale preview also spotlights the official episode title, air details, and creative team behind S18E10.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 closes after a wild run of chaos, conspiracies, and community backlash.

It's hard to believe, but FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is wrapping up its 18th season tonight – and what better way to celebrate than with a sleepover? That's the plan heading into S18E10: "The Guys Have a Sleepover," Mac (Rob Mac), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Charlie (Charlie Day), and Frank (Danny DeVito) making plans, while Dee (Kaitlin Olson) pulls together her own slumber party – with Artemis (Artemis Pebdani) and the Waitress (Mary Elizabeth Ellis). Here's a look at our season finale preview:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E10: "The Guys Have a Sleepover"

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 Episode 10: "The Guys Have a Sleepover" – In an effort to clean up their image, Paddy's sponsors a local Little League team. But when The Gang spots softness in their franchise, they impose a radical new culture: win no matter what and do whatever it takes to get ahead. Directed by Todd Biermann and written by Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton.

In season 18, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia continues its return to its roots, with 10 jam-packed setups only the Gang could find themselves in. Charlie (Charlie Day), Mac (Rob Mac), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) are wrapped up in salvaging inheritances from a dead woman, surviving tent encampments and the great inside-outside divide between the haves and have-nots, withstanding job loss at the hands of workplace automation, embracing a newfound appreciation for neurodivergence, questioning the fabric of society against conspiracy theories, and of course — the biggest elephant in the room — outlasting the public's pendulum swing against drinking. Not to mention battling nerds, LARPers, and a particularly petulant McPoyle clan at the Renaissance Faire or sportswashing their way back into the good graces of their community by sponsoring a Little League team. All the while trying to maintain order in their personal lives and at Paddy's, which has become increasingly lawless and erratic.

Get ready for some of the series' most outrageous moments yet, with loads of star cameos, as well as nods to both iconic Philly traditions and other classic TV sitcoms. It's art imitating life imitating art. So, step right up to the plate and brace yourself for one hell of a swing. The Gang may be into their 50s and 80s now, but their behavior is more out of control than ever. Who said with age comes wisdom? That person sure is a jabroni.

FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 is executive produced by Rob Mac (creator), Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Michael Rotenberg, Nicholas Frenkel, Jeff Luini, David Hornsby, Rob Rosell, Scott Marder, Dave Chernin, and John Chernin, and Vanessa McGee for FX Productions.

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