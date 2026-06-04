Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18 in August? Funny You Should Ask

If Rob Mac's son, Leo, is right, it looks like FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 will start hitting screens this August.

Article Summary It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 may premiere in August, if a tease from Rob Mac’s son Leo is accurate.

Leo shared the possible It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia return window during an impromptu Instagram AMA takeover.

Rob Mac confirmed production has wrapped on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 back in April, raising hopes for a summer debut.

Charlie Day teased Season 18 episodes set at a Renaissance Faire and around Little League, with big swings after Season 17.

For 17 seasons, FXX's Rob Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has never done things the typical, "normal" way. So, why would things be any different regarding the upcoming 18th season? It would appear that the long-running series will be back in August – maybe. It all depends on whether Mac's son, Leo, was telling the truth when he took over his father's Instagram account for some impromptu commentary that turned into an AMA. When asked when "Always Sunny" would be back on our screens, Leo responded that it would be "sometimes in August." Would that fit with some of the rumbling that's been out there? Yup, but we all know that nothing is official until it's official.

"That's a production wrap on Season 18. Love this crew so goddamn much. Can't wait to show you what we cooked up," Mac wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which included a group shot of the cast and production team – here's a look:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day Talks Season 18

While checking in recently with TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle to support the film, Day and co-star Chris Pratt talked up the film and what viewers can expect with co-hosts Sheinelle Jones and Ashley Graham. When the topic turned to the long-running series, Day credited having "a lot of talented, really funny writers" and that "the world just keeps giving us crazy things" to target every season, offering AI as an example. As for what viewers can expect from Season 18, Day teased that we'll see The Gang at a Renaissance Faire and mixed up in Little League sports.

As for the season overall, Day believes Season 18 will build off the success of the previous season. "They're all fairly large episodes. But I feel like Season 17, we got a bit of our fastball back, and we brought back the same room and had the same chemistry. So Season 18 here, I think, is going to just pick up right where we left off. I can guarantee there will be some episodes that people will love," he added while speaking with Deadline Hollywood's SXSW Studio.

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