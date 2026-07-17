Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18: The Gang Kills AI Slop Rumors

The folks behind FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and the design team behind the Season 18 poster are shutting down AI slop rumors.

Article Summary It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 premieres August 17 on FXX, giving fans a new date to circle.

Always Sunny AI slop rumors over the Season 18 poster sparked online backlash after the key art was released.

The Always Sunny cast and the longtime poster design team directly denied the AI claims with a process reveal.

The poster debate also echoes an Always Sunny Season 18 theme about workplace automation and job loss.

While a whole lot of us were celebrating the news that dropped earlier this week that FXX's Rob Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 would premiere on August 17th, some folks were calling out The Gang for the poster that was released. As accusations of AI slop were being thrown around social media, the cast and the design team behind the poster (the same team that designed several previous posters) shut down those rumors with not just a denial but also a look at how the poster was created. That said, the fact that the posters could look AI to some might feed into one of the season's themes: "withstanding job loss at the hands of workplace automation."

Here's a look at two screencaps of the video that was released, showing how the Season 18 poster came together – and you can check out the entire video on one of The Gang's (and others') social media accounts:

In season 18, "It's Always Sunny" continues its return to its roots, with 10 jam-packed setups only the Gang could find themselves in. Charlie (Charlie Day), Mac (Rob Mac), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) are wrapped up in salvaging inheritances from a dead woman, surviving tent encampments and the great inside-outside divide between the haves and have-nots, withstanding job loss at the hands of workplace automation, embracing a newfound appreciation for neurodivergence, questioning the fabric of society against conspiracy theories, and of course — the biggest elephant in the room — outlasting the public's pendulum swing against drinking. Not to mention battling nerds, LARPers, and a particularly petulant McPoyle clan at the Renaissance Faire or sportswashing their way back into the good graces of their community by sponsoring a Little League team. All the while trying to maintain order in their personal lives and at Paddy's, which have become increasingly lawless and erratic.

Get ready for some of the series' most outrageous moments yet, with loads of star cameos, as well as nods to both iconic Philly traditions and other classic TV sitcoms. It's art imitating life imitating art. So, step right up to the plate and brace yourself for one hell of a swing. The Gang may be into their 50s and 80s now, but their behavior is more out of control than ever. Who said with age comes wisdom? That person sure is a jabroni.

The 18th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is executive produced by Mac, Day, Howerton, Michael Rotenberg, Nicholas Frenkel, David Hornsby, Rob Rosell, Scott Marder, Dave Chernin & John Chernin, and Vanessa McGee for FX Productions.

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