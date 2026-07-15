Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18: The Gang Returns August 17th!

Returning on August 17th, here's an official key art poster and season overview for FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18.

Article Summary It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 premieres Monday, August 17 at 9 pm ET on FXX, FX, and Hulu.

Always Sunny returns with 10 episodes, adding two extra weeks of chaotic Paddy’s Pub mayhem this season.

Season 18 sends the Gang into inheritance schemes, automation fallout, conspiracy spirals, and drinking backlash.

Always Sunny Season 18 also promises McPoyles, a Renaissance Faire, Little League, Philly nods, and big cameos.

Great news, folks! FXX's Rob Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 premieres Monday, August 17th at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on FXX, FX, and Hulu (and streaming on Disney+ internationally). Want even more good news? We've got 10 episodes this season, meaning two more weeks of twisted Paddy's Pub goodness, along with a key art poster and a very informative season overview:

In season 18, "It's Always Sunny" continues its return to its roots, with 10 jam-packed setups only the Gang could find themselves in. Charlie (Charlie Day), Mac (Rob Mac), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) are wrapped up in salvaging inheritances from a dead woman, surviving tent encampments and the great inside-outside divide between the haves and have-nots, withstanding job loss at the hands of workplace automation, embracing a newfound appreciation for neurodivergence, questioning the fabric of society against conspiracy theories, and of course — the biggest elephant in the room — outlasting the public's pendulum swing against drinking. Not to mention battling nerds, LARPers, and a particularly petulant McPoyle clan at the Renaissance Faire or sportswashing their way back into the good graces of their community by sponsoring a Little League team. All the while trying to maintain order in their personal lives and at Paddy's, which have become increasingly lawless and erratic.

Get ready for some of the series' most outrageous moments yet, with loads of star cameos, as well as nods to both iconic Philly traditions and other classic TV sitcoms. It's art imitating life imitating art. So, step right up to the plate and brace yourself for one hell of a swing. The Gang may be into their 50s and 80s now, but their behavior is more out of control than ever. Who said with age comes wisdom? That person sure is a jabroni.

The 18th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is executive produced by Mac, Day, Howerton, Michael Rotenberg, Nicholas Frenkel, David Hornsby, Rob Rosell, Scott Marder, Dave Chernin & John Chernin, and Vanessa McGee for FX Productions.

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