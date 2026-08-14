Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E01: Charlie's Song Says It All

Charlie's song sums up where things stand in this clip from FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E01: "Frank Marries a Corpse."

Article Summary It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 premiere clip lets Charlie spell it out in song: Sam, Frank’s bride, is dead.

“Frank Marries a Corpse” finds the Gang calming Frank’s cold feet while Dee tries to blow up the wedding.

Preview details for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E02 tease Dennis and Dee chasing Sam’s money next.

FXX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns August 17 with a two-episode launch packed with dark comedy.

As FXX's Rob Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia inches closer to its two-episode Season 18 premiere on August 17th, we've had some overviews and images for S18E01: "Frank Marries a Corpse" and S18E02: "Dennis and Dee Don't Get Rich" over the past few days. But for this go-around, we have a clip from the season premiere, with Charlie taking to song to make sure that everyone's clear that the bride in question, Sam (Carol Kane), is dead. No one ever said that an episode can't be dark and hysterical – just saying…

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E01 & S18E02 Previews

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 Episode 1: "Frank Marries a Corpse" – The guys help Frank with his cold feet ahead of his wedding to Sam; Dee tries to scare Sam off the nuptials with testimonies from The Waitress, Artemis, and Snail. Directed by Todd Biermann and written by Charlie Day.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 Episode 2: "Dennis and Dee Don't Get Rich" – The Reynolds twins push themselves to the limit to secure Sam's transfer of wealth; Charlie and Frank plan a proper memorial for Bonnie during the annual Mummers Parade. Directed by Todd Biermann and written by Charlie Day.

In season 18, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia continues its return to its roots, with 10 jam-packed setups only the Gang could find themselves in. Charlie (Charlie Day), Mac (Rob Mac), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) are wrapped up in salvaging inheritances from a dead woman, surviving tent encampments and the great inside-outside divide between the haves and have-nots, withstanding job loss at the hands of workplace automation, embracing a newfound appreciation for neurodivergence, questioning the fabric of society against conspiracy theories, and of course — the biggest elephant in the room — outlasting the public's pendulum swing against drinking. Not to mention battling nerds, LARPers, and a particularly petulant McPoyle clan at the Renaissance Faire or sportswashing their way back into the good graces of their community by sponsoring a Little League team. All the while trying to maintain order in their personal lives and at Paddy's, which have become increasingly lawless and erratic.

Get ready for some of the series' most outrageous moments yet, with loads of star cameos, as well as nods to both iconic Philly traditions and other classic TV sitcoms – the season's writing took place in the Lagoon Building of CBS Radford, the original site of Gilligan's Island. It's art imitating life imitating art. So, step right up to the plate and brace yourself for one hell of a swing. The Gang may be into their 50s and 80s now, but their behavior is more out of control than ever. Who said with age comes wisdom? That person sure is a jabroni.

The 18th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is executive produced by Mac, Day, Howerton, Michael Rotenberg, Nicholas Frenkel, David Hornsby, Rob Rosell, Scott Marder, Dave Chernin & John Chernin, and Vanessa McGee for FX Productions.

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