Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E01: Is Frank Marrying a Corpse?

Based on the images for FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E01: "Frank Marries a Corpse," this season isn't wasting time going dark.

Article Summary Always Sunny Season 18 opens with Frank and Sam’s wedding, as the Gang scrambles to calm his cold feet.

Dee recruits The Waitress, Artemis, and Gail the Snail to scare Sam away from marrying Frank.

Frank Marries a Corpse is written by Charlie Day and leans into the dark, chaotic humor Always Sunny does best.

The Season 18 trailer teases a Renaissance Faire showdown, McPoyle madness, and a possibly very dead bride.

With FXX's Rob Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia less than a week away from kicking off Season 18 on August 17th, we've got an official image gallery for the season premiere to pass along: S18E01: "Frank Marries a Corpse." While the guys look to get Frank (DeVito) ready for this wedding to Sam (Carol Kane), Dee (Olson) enlists some familiar faces to help her convince Sam to start running and never look back.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E01: "Frank Marries a Corpse"

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 Episode 1: "Frank Marries a Corpse" – The guys help Frank with his cold feet ahead of his wedding to Sam; Dee tries to scare Sam off the nuptials with testimonies from The Waitress, Artemis, and Snail. Directed by Todd Biermann and written by Charlie Day.

Some Thoughts on That Season 18 Trailer & Overview…

After 18 seasons, we can't believe that The Gang attending a Renaissance Faire hasn't happened until now. It seemed like such a no-brainer, seeing how it plays out in the trailer.

Please tell me we're getting Nick Kroll playing a dude who takes Renaissance Faires a little too seriously.

What's this? A meeting of the elder leaders, "King" Pappy McPoyle of the McPoyle Clan (Guillermo del Toro) vs. "King" Frank Reynolds of Paddy's Pub (DeVito)?

The contrast of Mac (Mac) trying to offer a history lesson while seeing his "karate" skills being countered by a LARPer's "forcefield backlash spell" was excellent.

Why do I love "Always Sunny"? Because on other shows, the cast would have some kind of wacky response to learning they were given non-alcoholic beer. Here, Dee (Olson) breaks a bottle and threatens to cut the salesman as she chases him out of the bar.

Oh dear god, why are they in a setting of academia? That "human trafficking " line was a good one, by the way.

Yeah, I'm getting serious S02E06: "The Gang Gives Back" with the little league coaching scenes, and we can only imagine what a nightmare Charlie's (Day) digestive system looks like. It's quite possible that he's no longer human at this point.

WE'VE GOT A WEDDING COMING! It looks like Frank and Sam (Carol Kane) are getting hitched. That means a bachelorette party, with The Waitress (Mary Elizabeth Ellis), Artemis (Artemis Pebdani), and Gail the Snail (Mary Lynn Rajskub), and a bachelor party, with… flaming Jamiroquai hats?!?

Did Frank just hit The Waitress with an underwear-ripping wedgie? Dee taking Sam on a tour of Frank and his world is a nice way to bring some familiar faces back into play – and it's nice to see that Jack (Andrew Friedman) has found ways to be even creepier.

It was very sweet seeing the face of the late Lynne Marie Stewart (Bonnie Kelly) on Frank's canon float.

Yeah, it's looking more and more like Jimmi Simpson's Liam McPoyle and Nate Mooney's Ryan McPoyle are looking to settle things "Game of Thrones"-style.

Of course, Jack has a ventriloquist puppet that's as creepy as he is, and that pause before Dennis (Howerton) asks the question we all want to ask was comedically perfect.

We've got a Cricket (David Hornsby) sighting, sporting ridiculous dreads and dancing with Mac and Charlie, for some reason.

"The last thing we need is for the wedding to come off as some kind of funeral": Yup, Dennis proving himself to be just as much of a sociopath as ever – and that leads me to my main point. Some fans are taking issue with what they believe is a major spoiler: Sam's dead, but The Gang is still trying to make the wedding happen. But I'm not quite buying into that. Maybe it's wishful thinking, but I feel like she might come back to life. Yes, I'm saying that she might be the human version of Mac's childhood dog, Poppins, aka "The Dog That Will Not Die."

In season 18, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia continues its return to its roots, with 10 jam-packed setups only the Gang could find themselves in. Charlie (Charlie Day), Mac (Rob Mac), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) are wrapped up in salvaging inheritances from a dead woman, surviving tent encampments and the great inside-outside divide between the haves and have-nots, withstanding job loss at the hands of workplace automation, embracing a newfound appreciation for neurodivergence, questioning the fabric of society against conspiracy theories, and of course — the biggest elephant in the room — outlasting the public's pendulum swing against drinking. Not to mention battling nerds, LARPers, and a particularly petulant McPoyle clan at the Renaissance Faire or sportswashing their way back into the good graces of their community by sponsoring a Little League team. All the while trying to maintain order in their personal lives and at Paddy's, which have become increasingly lawless and erratic.

Get ready for some of the series' most outrageous moments yet, with loads of star cameos, as well as nods to both iconic Philly traditions and other classic TV sitcoms – the season's writing took place in the Lagoon Building of CBS Radford, the original site of Gilligan's Island. It's art imitating life imitating art. So, step right up to the plate and brace yourself for one hell of a swing. The Gang may be into their 50s and 80s now, but their behavior is more out of control than ever. Who said with age comes wisdom? That person sure is a jabroni.

The 18th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is executive produced by Mac, Day, Howerton, Michael Rotenberg, Nicholas Frenkel, David Hornsby, Rob Rosell, Scott Marder, Dave Chernin & John Chernin, and Vanessa McGee for FX Productions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!