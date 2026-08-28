Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E04 Images: Cricket's Back!

Guess who's back? Here's a look at the image gallery for FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E04: "2026: A Virtual Insanity."

Article Summary It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 Episode 4 sends The Gang into chaos when their RV dies en route to Jamiroquai.

“2026: A Virtual Insanity” reunites Charlie, Dennis, and the crew with fan-favorite wild card Rickety Cricket.

The episode’s setup drops The Gang into a dangerous wasteland, turning a simple concert trip into classic Sunny disaster.

The post also looks back at how It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 honored Lynne Marie Stewart as Bonnie.

As the epic 18th season of FXX's Rob Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia rolls on, we've got a look at what's on tap with this Monday's episode, S18E04: "2026: A Virtual Insanity." For this go-around, The Gang's concert plans go awry, leading them to a reunion with none other than Matthew "Rickety Cricket" Mara (David Hornsby).

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E04: "2026: A Virtual Insanity"

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 Episode 4: "2026: A Virtual Insanity" – The Gang's RV breaks down en route to a Jamiroquai concert, leaving them to fend for themselves in a dangerous wasteland of junkies and street people. Directed by Heath Cullens and written by Rob Rosell & Vanessa McGee.

Here's How IASIP S18E02 Honored Lynne Marie Stewart…

FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia family suffered a heartbreaking loss early last year, with the passing of Lynne Marie Stewart, Charlie Kelly's (Day) mother, Bonnie, at the age of 78. Though the team behind the long-running series paid a special tribute to Stewart during the 17th season (more on that below), the overview for the second of two Season 18 episodes noted that "Charlie [Day] and Frank [DeVito] plan a proper memorial for Bonnie during the annual Mummers Parade." So, how did S18E02: "Dennis and Dee Don't Get Rich" end up honoring Stewart?

The story actually kicks off during the season opener, S18E01: "Frank Marries a Corpse," with Charlie trying to make the case to Dennis (Howerton) and Mac (Mac) that Bonnie's ashes should be at the wedding between Frank and Sam (Carol Kane) – but Dennis isn't a fan of the idea. Later in the episode, Charlie plays some of his "dead woman in the rook" song in honor of his mother, which he wants to play during the wedding ceremony – but Dennis isn't having it. But Charlie gets a chance to perform the song by mistake, with Bonnie's ashes on his keyboard, at possibly the worst time (no spoilers) – and let's just say that Charlie isn't taking it well.

That brings us to the second episode, with Charlie having Bonnie's house remodeled to sell it so they can pay for funerals for Bonnie and Sam (again, no spoilers), which involves the Mummers (apparently, Bonnie was a "Mummer hummer"). Though most of the episode was focused on Dennis and Dee looking to get their hands on Sam's money, and Mac learning of Luther's (Gregory Scott Cummins) plan to set up Mac's uncle, Donald (Cummins), to serve the rest of his prison time. Charlie dressed as a Mummer, carrying pictures of Bonnie and Sam, was kinda sweet – but then Frank arrives with a cannon to send Bonnie and Sam off with a bang – by firing Bonnie's ashes and Sam's body into the river. As twisted as that might sound, it felt kinda right – as did that moment between Charlie and Frank, when Charlie tells him that his mother would've loved it.

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