Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E04: The Gang Goes Jamiroquai

The Gang takes a "detour" on the way to a Jamiroquai concert in FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E04: "2026: A Virtual Insanity."

Article Summary It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E04 sends The Gang on a doomed road trip to a Jamiroquai concert.

"2026: A Virtual Insanity" strands the crew after their RV breaks down in a dangerous Philly wasteland.

Rickety Cricket returns as chaos erupts, adding another wild obstacle to The Gang's latest disaster.

The episode preview also notes the creative team, while a brief aside recalls Bonnie Kelly's Season 18 tribute.

What do you get when you mix Jamiroquai, The Gang having yet another problem trying to take a road trip, and the return of none other than Matthew "Rickety Cricket" Mara (David Hornsby)? You've got tonight's episode of FXX's Rob Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. With that tantalizing tease rumbling around in your brains, here's our look at what's on tap with S18E04: "2026: A Virtual Insanity."

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E04: "2026: A Virtual Insanity"

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 Episode 4: "2026: A Virtual Insanity" – The Gang's RV breaks down en route to a Jamiroquai concert, leaving them to fend for themselves in a dangerous wasteland of junkies and street people. Directed by Heath Cullens and written by Rob Rosell & Vanessa McGee.

Here's How IASIP S18E02 Honored Lynne Marie Stewart…

FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia family suffered a heartbreaking loss early last year, with the passing of Lynne Marie Stewart, Charlie Kelly's (Day) mother, Bonnie, at the age of 78. Though the team behind the long-running series paid a special tribute to Stewart during the 17th season (more on that below), the overview for the second of two Season 18 episodes noted that "Charlie [Day] and Frank [DeVito] plan a proper memorial for Bonnie during the annual Mummers Parade." So, how did S18E02: "Dennis and Dee Don't Get Rich" end up honoring Stewart?

The story actually kicks off during the season opener, S18E01: "Frank Marries a Corpse," with Charlie trying to make the case to Dennis (Howerton) and Mac (Mac) that Bonnie's ashes should be at the wedding between Frank and Sam (Carol Kane) – but Dennis isn't a fan of the idea. Later in the episode, Charlie plays some of his "dead woman in the rook" song in honor of his mother, which he wants to play during the wedding ceremony – but Dennis isn't having it. But Charlie gets a chance to perform the song by mistake, with Bonnie's ashes on his keyboard, at possibly the worst time (no spoilers) – and let's just say that Charlie isn't taking it well.

That brings us to the second episode, with Charlie having Bonnie's house remodeled to sell it so they can pay for funerals for Bonnie and Sam (again, no spoilers), which involves the Mummers (apparently, Bonnie was a "Mummer hummer"). Though most of the episode was focused on Dennis and Dee looking to get their hands on Sam's money, and Mac learning of Luther's (Gregory Scott Cummins) plan to set up Mac's uncle, Donald (Cummins), to serve the rest of his prison time. Charlie dressed as a Mummer, carrying pictures of Bonnie and Sam, was kinda sweet – but then Frank arrives with a cannon to send Bonnie and Sam off with a bang – by firing Bonnie's ashes and Sam's body into the river. As twisted as that might sound, it felt kinda right – as did that moment between Charlie and Frank, when Charlie tells him that his mother would've loved it.

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