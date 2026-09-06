Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E05 Preview: Game of McPoyles

Guillermo Del Toro returns as Pappy McPoyle in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E05: "The Gang Goes to the Ren Faire" - here's a look!

Article Summary It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E05 sends the Gang to a Renaissance Faire for a wild clash with the McPoyles.

Guillermo Del Toro returns as Pappy McPoyle, setting up a chaotic McPoyle showdown in “The Gang Goes to the Ren Faire.”

Mac, Dennis, and Dee chase a spot on the Quilt of Legends, while Charlie finds luting and Frank targets old foes.

Preview details for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 Episode 5 include the official synopsis, credits, and more.

The Gang takes on the McPoyle clan during a Renaissance Faire, with filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro returning to lead them as Pappy McPoyle. Do you really need to know anything else about the next episode of FXX's Rob Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia? We've got an early look at what's ahead with S18E05: "The Gang Goes to the Ren Faire," including an official overview and image gallery. And make sure to check out some of the highlights from last week:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E05: "The Gang Goes to the Ren Faire"

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 Episode 5: "The Gang Goes to the Ren Faire" – Mac, Dennis, and Dee strive to conquer their way onto the Quilt of Legends at the local Renaissance Faire. Charlie discovers a love of luting while Frank tries to acquire the faire from old foes. Directed by Richie Keen, and written by Dave Chernin, John Chernin, and Rob Rosell.

In season 18, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia continues its return to its roots, with 10 jam-packed setups only the Gang could find themselves in. Charlie (Charlie Day), Mac (Rob Mac), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) are wrapped up in salvaging inheritances from a dead woman, surviving tent encampments and the great inside-outside divide between the haves and have-nots, withstanding job loss at the hands of workplace automation, embracing a newfound appreciation for neurodivergence, questioning the fabric of society against conspiracy theories, and of course — the biggest elephant in the room — outlasting the public's pendulum swing against drinking. Not to mention battling nerds, LARPers, and a particularly petulant McPoyle clan at the Renaissance Faire or sportswashing their way back into the good graces of their community by sponsoring a Little League team. All the while trying to maintain order in their personal lives and at Paddy's, which has become increasingly lawless and erratic.

Get ready for some of the series' most outrageous moments yet, with loads of star cameos, as well as nods to both iconic Philly traditions and other classic TV sitcoms. It's art imitating life imitating art. So, step right up to the plate and brace yourself for one hell of a swing. The Gang may be into their 50s and 80s now, but their behavior is more out of control than ever. Who said with age comes wisdom? That person sure is a jabroni.

FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 is executive produced by Rob Mac (creator), Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Michael Rotenberg, Nicholas Frenkel, Jeff Luini, David Hornsby, Rob Rosell, Scott Marder, Dave Chernin, and John Chernin, and Vanessa McGee for FX Productions.

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