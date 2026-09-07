Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E05 Preview: Gang Goes Ren Faire

The Gang vs. The McPoyles. Here's our updated preview for FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. S18E05: "The Gang Goes to the Ren Faire."

Article Summary It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E05 sends the Gang to a Renaissance Faire for chaos, rivalry, and absurd quests.

“The Gang Goes to the Ren Faire” pits Frank against the McPoyles as Guillermo del Toro returns as Pappy McPoyle.

Mac, Dennis, and Dee chase a spot on the Quilt of Legends, while Charlie discovers an unexpected passion for luting.

The preview also rounds up preseason teases from Guillermo del Toro and Jimmi Simpson ahead of the McPoyle reunion.

The Gang vs. the McPoyles – with filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro's Pappy McPoyle leading the charge. That's how things are looking heading into tonight's episode of FXX's Rob Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Along with a look at the official overview and image gallery for S18E05: "The Gang Goes to the Ren Faire," our updated preview includes preseason insights from several familiar faces.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E05: "The Gang Goes to the Ren Faire"

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 Episode 5: "The Gang Goes to the Ren Faire" – Mac, Dennis, and Dee strive to conquer their way onto the Quilt of Legends at the local Renaissance Faire. Charlie discovers a love of luting while Frank tries to acquire the faire from old foes. Directed by Richie Keen, and written by Dave Chernin, John Chernin, and Rob Rosell.

Shortly after production on Season 18 got underway, filmmaker Guillermo del Toro confirmed on social media that he would be back, posting a close-up of himself and teasing, "Pappy is coming back" (a reference to his role as Pappy McPoyle). In April, the amazing Jimmi Simpson (aka, Lim McPoyle) posted an image of the McPoyle family reunion – including Nate Mooney's Ryan McPoyle. As a bonus, he was also kind enough to share a video of DeVito and del Toro getting into a Rascal scooter race.

"Ya ready? Time for the family reunion. The rascal race in the first video is [Guillermo del Toro] & [Danny DeVito] shredding the lot. It went on for hours and nobody won. See ya soon," read Simpson's caption, which you can check out below:

In season 18, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia continues its return to its roots, with 10 jam-packed setups only the Gang could find themselves in. Charlie (Charlie Day), Mac (Rob Mac), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) are wrapped up in salvaging inheritances from a dead woman, surviving tent encampments and the great inside-outside divide between the haves and have-nots, withstanding job loss at the hands of workplace automation, embracing a newfound appreciation for neurodivergence, questioning the fabric of society against conspiracy theories, and of course — the biggest elephant in the room — outlasting the public's pendulum swing against drinking. Not to mention battling nerds, LARPers, and a particularly petulant McPoyle clan at the Renaissance Faire or sportswashing their way back into the good graces of their community by sponsoring a Little League team. All the while trying to maintain order in their personal lives and at Paddy's, which has become increasingly lawless and erratic.

Get ready for some of the series' most outrageous moments yet, with loads of star cameos, as well as nods to both iconic Philly traditions and other classic TV sitcoms. It's art imitating life imitating art. So, step right up to the plate and brace yourself for one hell of a swing. The Gang may be into their 50s and 80s now, but their behavior is more out of control than ever. Who said with age comes wisdom? That person sure is a jabroni.

FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 is executive produced by Rob Mac (creator), Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Michael Rotenberg, Nicholas Frenkel, Jeff Luini, David Hornsby, Rob Rosell, Scott Marder, Dave Chernin, and John Chernin, and Vanessa McGee for FX Productions.

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