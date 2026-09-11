Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E06: "The War on Alcohol" Preview

We're looking at Paddy's class warfare in the next episode of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, S18E06: "The War on Alcohol."

Article Summary It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E06, “The War on Alcohol,” sends the Gang into a class war over Paddy’s future.

Dennis, Dee, and Frank court white-collar happy hour crowds while Mac and Charlie chase blue-collar regulars.

The official episode overview teases a battle to restore Paddy’s as the chaotic melting pot the Gang remembers.

The preview also includes two highlights from last week’s Renaissance Faire episode ahead of next week’s FXX return.

Do you know what Paddy's needs? Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Mac (Rob Mac), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) definitely do. But would it shock you if we told you that they're not exactly on the same page? We didn't think so. With that in mind, we have a look at the official overview and image gallery for next week's episode of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, S18E06: "The War on Alcohol," along with a look at a pair of highlights from last week's Ren Faire-set episode.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E06: "The War on Alcohol"

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 Episode 6: "The War on Alcohol" – Dennis, Dee, and Frank look to recruit white-collar suits for happy hour while Mac and Charlie seek to enlist blue-collar factory workers so they can return the bar to the melting pot it once was. Directed by Dave Chernin & John Chernin, and written by Dave Chernin & John Chernin.

In season 18, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia continues its return to its roots, with 10 jam-packed setups only the Gang could find themselves in. Charlie (Charlie Day), Mac (Rob Mac), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) are wrapped up in salvaging inheritances from a dead woman, surviving tent encampments and the great inside-outside divide between the haves and have-nots, withstanding job loss at the hands of workplace automation, embracing a newfound appreciation for neurodivergence, questioning the fabric of society against conspiracy theories, and of course — the biggest elephant in the room — outlasting the public's pendulum swing against drinking. Not to mention battling nerds, LARPers, and a particularly petulant McPoyle clan at the Renaissance Faire or sportswashing their way back into the good graces of their community by sponsoring a Little League team. All the while trying to maintain order in their personal lives and at Paddy's, which has become increasingly lawless and erratic.

Get ready for some of the series' most outrageous moments yet, with loads of star cameos, as well as nods to both iconic Philly traditions and other classic TV sitcoms. It's art imitating life imitating art. So, step right up to the plate and brace yourself for one hell of a swing. The Gang may be into their 50s and 80s now, but their behavior is more out of control than ever. Who said with age comes wisdom? That person sure is a jabroni.

FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 is executive produced by Rob Mac (creator), Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Michael Rotenberg, Nicholas Frenkel, Jeff Luini, David Hornsby, Rob Rosell, Scott Marder, Dave Chernin, and John Chernin, and Vanessa McGee for FX Productions.

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