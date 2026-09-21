Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E07 Preview: Gilligan Conspiracy?

Check out a preview of tonight's episode of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, S18E07: "Gilligan's Island: A Conspiracy Theorist's Paradise."

Article Summary It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E07 sends Mac and Charlie chasing a Gilligan’s Island conspiracy.

Tonight’s episode centers on why Gilligan’s Island never reached 100 episodes, pulling the whole Gang into it.

Get the official It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia episode overview for “A Conspiracy Theorist’s Paradise.”

Two highlights from last week’s “The War on Alcohol” offer a quick refresher before tonight’s new episode.

What happens when Mac (Rob Mac) and Charlie (Charlie Day) get geek-obsessed over learning the real reason why the classic sitcom never hit a major milestone? They drag Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) down the rabbit hole with them. That's what we're looking at heading into tonight's next episode of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, S18E07: "Gilligan's Island: A Conspiracy Theorist's Paradise" – and we have a look at the official overview and image gallery for tonight's. In addition, check out a pair of highlights from last week's episode, S18E06: "The War on Alcohol":

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E07: "Gilligan's Island: A Conspiracy Theorist's Paradise"

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 Episode 7: "Gilligan's Island: A Conspiracy Theorist's Paradise" – Mac and Charlie drink the proverbial Kool-Aid while trying to uncover the mystery of why Gilligan's Island never made it to 100 episodes. Directed by Heath Cullens and written by David Hornsby.

In season 18, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia continues its return to its roots, with 10 jam-packed setups only the Gang could find themselves in. Charlie (Charlie Day), Mac (Rob Mac), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) are wrapped up in salvaging inheritances from a dead woman, surviving tent encampments and the great inside-outside divide between the haves and have-nots, withstanding job loss at the hands of workplace automation, embracing a newfound appreciation for neurodivergence, questioning the fabric of society against conspiracy theories, and of course — the biggest elephant in the room — outlasting the public's pendulum swing against drinking. Not to mention battling nerds, LARPers, and a particularly petulant McPoyle clan at the Renaissance Faire or sportswashing their way back into the good graces of their community by sponsoring a Little League team. All the while trying to maintain order in their personal lives and at Paddy's, which has become increasingly lawless and erratic.

Get ready for some of the series' most outrageous moments yet, with loads of star cameos, as well as nods to both iconic Philly traditions and other classic TV sitcoms. It's art imitating life imitating art. So, step right up to the plate and brace yourself for one hell of a swing. The Gang may be into their 50s and 80s now, but their behavior is more out of control than ever. Who said with age comes wisdom? That person sure is a jabroni.

FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 is executive produced by Rob Mac (creator), Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Michael Rotenberg, Nicholas Frenkel, Jeff Luini, David Hornsby, Rob Rosell, Scott Marder, Dave Chernin, and John Chernin, and Vanessa McGee for FX Productions.

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