Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E08: Who's The REAL Idea Guy?

In It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E08, Charlie has to nurse Mac and Dennis back to health, while Dee and Frank try to get some respect.

Article Summary It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E08 centers on Mac and Dennis bedridden after a Christmas card disaster.

Charlie nurses the injured duo and starts questioning which half of the Mac and Dennis pairing is the real idea guy.

Dee and Frank hit their limit as the Gang’s afterthoughts and go to extremes to finally get some overdue respect.

Directed by Heath Cullens and written by David Hornsby, “Mac and Dennis Tear Their ACLs” airs tonight on FXX.

As the fall television season continues to pick up steam with more shows either returning or debuting, we've got a look at what's ahead tonight with FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, S18E08: "Mac and Dennis Tear Their ACLs." With Mac (Rob Mac) and Dennis (Glenn Howerton) bedridden from a holiday-related accident, "nursemaid" Charlie (Charlie Day) begins to reassess the Mac/Dennis dynamic. Meanwhile, Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Frank (Danny DeVito) go to extremes to get some respect from the rest of The Gang.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E08: "Mac and Dennis Tear Their ACLs"

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 Episode 8: "Mac and Dennis Tear Their ACLs" – After a Christmas card catastrophe, Charlie nurses a bedridden Mac and Dennis and deliberates on which one is the originator of all their ideas; Dee and Frank are tired of being the bottom of the communication ladder and decide to flip the script. Directed by Heath Cullens and written by David Hornsby.

In season 18, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia continues its return to its roots, with 10 jam-packed setups only the Gang could find themselves in. Charlie (Charlie Day), Mac (Rob Mac), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) are wrapped up in salvaging inheritances from a dead woman, surviving tent encampments and the great inside-outside divide between the haves and have-nots, withstanding job loss at the hands of workplace automation, embracing a newfound appreciation for neurodivergence, questioning the fabric of society against conspiracy theories, and of course — the biggest elephant in the room — outlasting the public's pendulum swing against drinking. Not to mention battling nerds, LARPers, and a particularly petulant McPoyle clan at the Renaissance Faire or sportswashing their way back into the good graces of their community by sponsoring a Little League team. All the while trying to maintain order in their personal lives and at Paddy's, which has become increasingly lawless and erratic.

Get ready for some of the series' most outrageous moments yet, with loads of star cameos, as well as nods to both iconic Philly traditions and other classic TV sitcoms. It's art imitating life imitating art. So, step right up to the plate and brace yourself for one hell of a swing. The Gang may be into their 50s and 80s now, but their behavior is more out of control than ever. Who said with age comes wisdom? That person sure is a jabroni.

FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 is executive produced by Rob Mac (creator), Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Michael Rotenberg, Nicholas Frenkel, Jeff Luini, David Hornsby, Rob Rosell, Scott Marder, Dave Chernin, and John Chernin, and Vanessa McGee for FX Productions.

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