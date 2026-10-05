Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E09 Preview: The Gang Strikes Out

The Gang tries Little League Baseball. Here's a preview for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E09: "Frank's Team: A Dark Day for Baseball."

Article Summary It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E09 sends The Gang into Little League baseball, reviving their worst coaching instincts.

In "Frank's Team: A Dark Day for Baseball," Paddy's sponsors a team and The Gang pushes a win-at-all-costs culture.

The preview teases classic Sunny chaos as Mac, Dennis, Charlie, Dee, and Frank try to clean up their public image.

Season 18's penultimate episode looks set to echo past disasters, proving The Gang still believes everyone else must change.

A little more than 20 years after The Gang decided (translation: mandated by the courts as community service) they were going to "give back" by coaching little league basketball, it seems Mac (Rob Mac), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) have convinced themselves that they're ready to mold the minds of America's youth once again. That's how things are looking heading into tonight's penultimate episode of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E09: "Frank's Team: A Dark Day for Baseball." And yet, we can't escape this feeling that history is going to repeat itself because, as you know, The Gang doesn't need to change. Everyone else does. With that in mind, here's a look at the official overview and image gallery for tonight's episode:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E09: "Frank's Team: A Dark Day for Baseball"

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 Episode 9: "Frank's Team: A Dark Day for Baseball" – In an effort to clean up their image, Paddy's sponsors a local Little League team. But when The Gang spots softness in their franchise, they impose a radical new culture: win no matter what and do whatever it takes to get ahead. Directed by Heath Cullens, and written by Charlie Day, Rob Mac, and Ross Maloney.

In season 18, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia continues its return to its roots, with 10 jam-packed setups only the Gang could find themselves in. Charlie (Charlie Day), Mac (Rob Mac), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) are wrapped up in salvaging inheritances from a dead woman, surviving tent encampments and the great inside-outside divide between the haves and have-nots, withstanding job loss at the hands of workplace automation, embracing a newfound appreciation for neurodivergence, questioning the fabric of society against conspiracy theories, and of course — the biggest elephant in the room — outlasting the public's pendulum swing against drinking. Not to mention battling nerds, LARPers, and a particularly petulant McPoyle clan at the Renaissance Faire or sportswashing their way back into the good graces of their community by sponsoring a Little League team. All the while trying to maintain order in their personal lives and at Paddy's, which has become increasingly lawless and erratic.

Get ready for some of the series' most outrageous moments yet, with loads of star cameos, as well as nods to both iconic Philly traditions and other classic TV sitcoms. It's art imitating life imitating art. So, step right up to the plate and brace yourself for one hell of a swing. The Gang may be into their 50s and 80s now, but their behavior is more out of control than ever. Who said with age comes wisdom? That person sure is a jabroni.

FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 is executive produced by Rob Mac (creator), Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Michael Rotenberg, Nicholas Frenkel, Jeff Luini, David Hornsby, Rob Rosell, Scott Marder, Dave Chernin, and John Chernin, and Vanessa McGee for FX Productions.

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