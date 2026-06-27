Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18: Charlie Day Shares a Song

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Charlie Day shared a "Saturday Song," while Glenn Howerton joked that Day is still editing Season 18.

With FX Networks slowly beginning to roll out info on what's ahead later this year, we're keeping our radars tuned for any news on FXX's Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18. Will the new season premiere in August, like Mac's son said it would? While we wait and work continues, Day took to social media to brighten up your Saturday with a little music.

"Haven't posted a song in ages so here's one just for the hell of it," Day wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which included a video of Day performing "Saturday Song: Cheap Guitar." But don't think for a second that Day isn't multitasking when it comes to post-production on Season 18, a point that Howerton made in the comments:

Earlier this month, Mac posted a video showing just how globally hectic his week can be: "Always Sunny" filming, being a Wrexham co-owner, starting the early press push for FX's Far Cry – and actually trying to squeeze in a personal life along the way. In the video (which you can check out here) are some great looks at The Gang behind the scenes during filming – including the Renaissance Faire and a reunion between Mac (Mac) and his dad, Luther (Gregory Scott Cummins).

"That's a production wrap on Season 18. Love this crew so goddamn much. Can't wait to show you what we cooked up," Mac wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which included a group shot of the cast and production team – here's a look:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day Talks Season 18

While checking in recently with TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle to support the film, Day and co-star Chris Pratt talked up the film and what viewers can expect with co-hosts Sheinelle Jones and Ashley Graham. When the topic turned to the long-running series, Day credited having "a lot of talented, really funny writers" and that "the world just keeps giving us crazy things" to target every season, offering AI as an example. As for what viewers can expect from Season 18, Day teased that we'll see The Gang at a Renaissance Faire and mixed up in Little League sports.

As for the season overall, Day believes Season 18 will build off the success of the previous season. "They're all fairly large episodes. But I feel like Season 17, we got a bit of our fastball back, and we brought back the same room and had the same chemistry. So Season 18 here, I think, is going to just pick up right where we left off. I can guarantee there will be some episodes that people will love," he added while speaking with Deadline Hollywood's SXSW Studio.

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