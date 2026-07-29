Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 Trailer: The Gang's Back!

Check out the official trailer for FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18, with The Gang going "extra innings" with 10 episodes.

Article Summary FXX drops the official It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 trailer, offering the best look yet at The Gang's chaos.

Season 18 expands to 10 episodes, giving Charlie, Mac, Dennis, Dee, and Frank extra innings of outrageous comedy.

The new season teases inheritances, automation fallout, conspiracy theories, tent encampments, and a public backlash to drinking.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 also sends The Gang to a Renaissance Faire and into Little League sportswashing.

With less than three weeks to go until FXX's Rob Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 makes its debut, we are getting our best look yet at the madness ahead with the release of the official trailer. And don't forget that The Gang will be sticking around a little longer this season. That's right, we're talking 10 instead of 8 episodes.

Here's what's ahead with FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18, followed by a look at the revised (and very informative) official overview:

In season 18, "It's Always Sunny" continues its return to its roots, with 10 jam-packed setups only the Gang could find themselves in. Charlie (Charlie Day), Mac (Rob Mac), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) are wrapped up in salvaging inheritances from a dead woman, surviving tent encampments and the great inside-outside divide between the haves and have-nots, withstanding job loss at the hands of workplace automation, embracing a newfound appreciation for neurodivergence, questioning the fabric of society against conspiracy theories, and of course — the biggest elephant in the room — outlasting the public's pendulum swing against drinking. Not to mention battling nerds, LARPers, and a particularly petulant McPoyle clan at the Renaissance Faire or sportswashing their way back into the good graces of their community by sponsoring a Little League team. All the while trying to maintain order in their personal lives and at Paddy's, which have become increasingly lawless and erratic.

Get ready for some of the series' most outrageous moments yet, with loads of star cameos, as well as nods to both iconic Philly traditions and other classic TV sitcoms – the season's writing took place in the Lagoon Building of CBS Radford, the original site of Gilligan's Island. It's art imitating life imitating art. So, step right up to the plate and brace yourself for one hell of a swing. The Gang may be into their 50s and 80s now, but their behavior is more out of control than ever. Who said with age comes wisdom? That person sure is a jabroni.

The 18th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is executive produced by Mac, Day, Howerton, Michael Rotenberg, Nicholas Frenkel, David Hornsby, Rob Rosell, Scott Marder, Dave Chernin & John Chernin, and Vanessa McGee for FX Productions.

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