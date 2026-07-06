Posted in: Current News, Netflix, TV, TV | Tagged: netflix, opinion

It's Time for Netflix to Accept That Binge-Dropping Shows Kinda Sucks

With the streamer reportedly struggling to retain viewers for its shows after their first seasons, maybe Netflix needs an intervention.

Article Summary Netflix is seeing steep second-season viewer drop-offs, raising new doubts about its ability to build lasting hit franchises.

Long 2-3 year gaps between seasons are hurting Netflix shows, making it harder to keep audiences invested and returning.

Netflix binge-dropping may be backfiring, while weekly releases help shows stay in the conversation and grow viewership.

To build bigger Netflix tentpoles, faster renewals, shorter waits, and smarter release strategies need to become the norm.

Some sobering first-four-weeks numbers to kick things off. The live-action animated adaptation of One Piece lost more than 30% of its viewers for its second season. The second season of the award-winning drama Beef lost more than 70% of its first-season audience. The spy thriller The Night Agent lost 50% of its viewers during its second season, and another 35% for its third season. Even the recently renewed Running Point and The Four Seasons lost more than 50% of their respective first-season viewers. With the streaming company ten days from its second-quarter 2026 financial results call, it's fair to say Netflix's ability to create and sustain "tentpole" shows and franchises is becoming a bit more of a concern.

You might think the answer is pretty obvious. And you're right. First, you can't make fans wait 2-3 years between seasons and still expect them to be there for you. Just to be clear? We know that some shows take longer than others. I don't think anyone was expecting Stranger Things to have a production schedule like HBO Max's The Pitt – the shows are in two different universes in so many ways, especially when it comes to post-production. But most shows aren't Stranger Things when it comes to the scope of their productions. Maybe find a sweet spot in the middle, like every 18 months? Also, take a chance and sign more multi-season orders so that writing teams, production crews, animators, etc., can get a jumpstart on the second season.

But even that can be forgiven – if you eliminate binge-dropping. It was a fad that boomeranged back at Netflix – and not in a good way. In fact, we don't have to look any further than HBO and Sam Levinson's recently wrapped, Zendaya-starring Euphoria Season 3. Returning to our screens for what would be its final season after a more than four-year wait, Euphoria Season 3 was rocking a critics' rating in the low 40% on Rotten Tomatoes – but the viewing numbers were a different story.

The third season has hit 25 million worldwide viewers to date, which HBO noted was an increase of 17% (from 21.5 million for the second season) – and the show hasn't even reached the 90-day mark when HBO finalizes viewing numbers. But the numbers get even more interesting when you look at how the viewing numbers grew, given that it was a weekly release. Over the runs of their respective first three days, the season premiere pulled 8.5 million cross-platform viewers, Episode 3 drew 8.9 million viewers, and the season/series finale pulled in 8.7 million viewers.

How did the HBO series rise above the critics and score major numbers for the network? By running the same playbook that a number of other shows have over the years – shows like MGM+'s FROM, STARZ's "Power" Universe, HBO Max's Welcome to Derry, Prime Video's The Boys and Hazbin Hotel, and more. You have to keep your fans engaged during that time between weekly episodes – and it has to feel organic… real. That means there needs to be a steady flow of things like watch parties, featurette videos, trailers/images for upcoming episodes, and more to make those six days between episodes feel like six hours. The cast, production crew, and creative team will need to be active on social media. That might be extra work in the short term, but it's one of the best ways to develop the "tentpoles" and franchise that Netflix is looking for.

And it's not like Netflix hasn't already blinked in this binge/weekly release "game of chicken." Stranger Things 5, Ozark, Money Heist, Lucifer, Manifest, Bridgerton, and others shifted from pure binge drops to seasons being broken into "parts" or "volumes." We even saw Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities stream 2 new episodes per night over 4 nights. We're not saying to take binge-dropping off the table – we're just saying that maybe it should be used sparingly, with the executive producers and creators having a say in how the show is released. We've liked a lot of what Netflix has brought to Television, but trying to package it as something to be consumed like it was Film was never going to be a long-term answer.

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