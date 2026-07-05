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Jackass, Creature Commandos & Better Call Saul: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: July 4th/Trump, Creature Commandos, Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, Better Call Saul, Doctor Who, Jackass, and more!

Article Summary Jackass leads BCTV Daily Dispatch with Bam Margera saying “enough is enough” after Jackass: Best and Last.

Creature Commandos gets a Season 2 update from showrunner Dean Lorey as DC Studios buzz keeps building.

Better Call Saul, Doctor Who, and X-Men ’97 join a packed lineup of TV news, reviews, and sharp commentary.

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks, Nathan’s contest, and Trump coverage round out a fast-moving pop culture dispatch.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, The Vampire Lestat, White Supremacists/Trump, Creature Commandos, Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, X-Men '97, Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, Better Call Saul, Doctor Who, Jackass, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, July 5th, 2026:

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 11 Bracket 3: Saving The Best For Last

My Adventures with Superman S03E04 Preview: And Superboy Makes Three!

The Vampire Lestat: Some Random S03E04: "The Devil's Road" Thoughts

Were White Supremacists on Trump's "Freedom250" July 4th Schedule?

The Great American Block Party 250: Here's Your July 4th Viewing Guide

Our Disney Celebrates America: Nashville's Star-Spangled Bash Guide

Creature Commandos Showrunner Dean Lorey Offers Season 2 Update

Svengoolie Has a Mission for "Invisible Agent" TONIGHT on MeTV!

Here's Your Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Preview/Viewing Guide

MLW Fusion Preview: Who's Getting Crowned On The Fourth Of July?

X-Men '97 Star JP Karliak on Morph's Evolution and "Omega" Potential

WWE SmackDown Review: Cody Rhodes Wants His Title Back

2026 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: Chestnut, Sudo Win Big

Better Call Saul: Mike Ehrmantraut's Inspiring July 4th Video Message

RTD Addresses Doctor Who Departure: "Time to Move On, That's All"

Here's Your 2026 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest Viewing Guide

After Jackass: Best and Last, Bam Margera's Done: "Enough Is Enough"

July 4th Festivities, Taylor Swift & TWD/Reedus: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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