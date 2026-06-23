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Jackass Podcast: Before It Comes to an End, Learn How It All Began

Before "Best and Last" hits, learn where it all began with the first episodes of Jackass the Podcast with Johnny Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine.

Article Summary With Jackass: Best and Last arriving June 26, Jackass the Podcast revisits how Johnny Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine built it all.

Having launched on June 18 with Headgum, the official Jackass podcast drops weekly on Thursdays with Knoxville, Tremaine, and guests.

Episode 1, "the history of jackass," traces the franchise from homemade VHS chaos to box office and multimedia success.

Episode 2 brings in Spike Jonze for stories on BMX, decades of friendship, and a wild Chateau Marmont night.

On June 26th, the "Jackass" franchise will be wrapping up its cinematic run with Jackass: Best and Last. But that doesn't mean that's the last we'll see (or hear) from Johnny Knoxville, Jeff Tremaine, Spike Jonze, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Jason "Wee Man" Acuña, Dave England, and many others. Launching on June 18th, in conjunction with Headgum, Jackass the Podcast with Johnny Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine is an official podcast hosted by Knoxville and Tremaine, with weekly episodes dropping on Thursdays. What can you expect? Knoxville, Tremaine, and the whole Jackass family – including the cast, the crew, and TV and film executives – covering pretty much anything and everything you would want to know about "Jackass." We're talking about topics ranging from the crew's earliest days to never-before-heard stories 25 years in the making.

To help kick things off, S01E01: "the history of jackass" sees Knoxville and Tremaine bring everyone up to speed on the franchise's backstory, from humble VHS tape beginnings to major box-office and multimedia success. Following that, S01E02: "when johnny knoxville smashed a plate over spike jonze's head at the chateau marmont" (ten-ton spoiler in that title) sees Jonze joining Knoxville and Tremaine to discuss their decades-long friendship, love of BMX bikes, and (yes) an especially wild night at The Chateau Marmont.

hey everybody, want to let you know about a special thing we, along with our partner @headgum, have coming out on june 18th called jackass the podcast. on the show, hosts johnny knoxville and jeff tremaine, along with special guests steve-o, chris pontius, spike jonze, and the rest of the longtime jackass cast and crew, chat about all things jackass. the pranks, stunts, injuries, tears, laughter, good decisions, bad decisions, arrests, anything that pops into our hoof-kicked minds.

Headgum produces the podcast as part of the Headgum Podcast Network. Ad sales will be through Gumball, Headgum's owned-and-operated ad marketplace.

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