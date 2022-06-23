Jake Chang: CW, Oanh Ly, Viet Nguyen Developing Archie Comics Series

The CW isn't looking to leave the world of Archie Comics any time soon. Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that the network is developing the noir thriller teen drama Jake Chang, stemming from Oanh Ly (Sweet Tooth) & writer-director Viet Nguyen (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Daniel Dae Kim's 3AD; Archie Studios; and Warner Bros Television. Here's a look at the preliminary logline on the series: "Jake Chang is an Asian-American–led mystery following a 16-year-old private investigator as he navigates the racially and socioeconomically diverse worlds of his ever-gentrifying home of Chinatown, and the elite private high school he attends. The show will blend soapy teen drama with the neon-noir aesthetic, all while flipping nearly every Asian stereotype—honor, martial arts, destiny, lineage, parental sacrifice—on its head." Ly & Nguyen will co-write the script, with Nguyen directing. The pair will executive produce alongside Jon Goldwater via Archie Studios (and its overall deal with WBTV) as well as Kim & John Cheng through 3AD. In addition, Archie's Head of Development Matt Lottman is expected to serve in a producing capacity on the WBTV series. The character is the newest addition to the Archie Comics universe, set to make his comic book debut on July 27th in the Betty and Veronica story "Mystery of the Missing Mermaid" Though Riverdale will be wrapping up its run with its upcoming seventh season, Jake Chang will be a stand-alone series with no plans to introduce the character on the long-running series.

"We are so proud and honored to be a part of this new wave of Asian-American content created by and starring Asian-Americans," Ly and Nguyen said. "The world of 'Jake Chang' is vast, compelling, and a whole lot of fun. And just like our rascally teen detective, we're going to lean into the 'F U' of the original 'Fu Chang' IP and delightfully destroy all familiar tropes and tell a unique Asian-American story." In the world of Archie Comics, Fu Chang is an American-educated international private detective living in the 1940s Chinatown district of San Francisco. "We are so excited to be working with Daniel and the team at 3AD to bring a treasured classic to life for modern audiences," Goldwater said. "Oanh and Viet have crafted a unique vision that will be unlike anything you've seen from the Archie universe before. We've had such a great relationship with the whole CW team, and we look forward to having more great success together with 'Jake Chang.'" Kim added, "3AD is so excited to join the Archie universe, especially with writers like Oanh and Viet at the helm. Jon, Matt, WBTV, and the team at CW have been great shepherds of these beloved characters and we hope to continue their tradition of success."