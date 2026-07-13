Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Jalen Brunson Joins Roman Reigns at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE announces Jalen Brunson will join Roman Reigns at Saturday Night's Main Event at MSG. El Presidente has thoughts on this acknowledgment, comrades!

Article Summary Comrades, Jalen Brunson joins Roman Reigns at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, bringing basketball glory to WWE at MSG.

WWE pairs Jalen Brunson with the Tribal Chief as Peacock fights to make Saturday Night's Main Event feel vital again.

El Presidente suspects Jalen Brunson's WWE cameo also rides Knicks buzz and Danhausen's very evil magic.

If Jalen Brunson can stand with Roman Reigns, comrades, the workers can seize WWE from capitalist pigs too.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxurious skybox at Madison Square Garden, where Esteban and I are practicing our "acknowledgment" gestures in preparation for what promises to be a most interesting evening of sports entertainment! You see, comrades, WWE has announced that New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson will be joining Roman Reigns at Saturday Night's Main Event at The World's Most Famous Arena on Saturday, July 18, 2026!

According to the press release from those capitalist pigs at WWE corporate headquarters, "The OTC Roman Reigns and The King of New York Jalen Brunson will join up for an acknowledgment fit for The World's Most Famous Arena." The announcement explains that Reigns extended the invite on social media, and Brunson accepted. Now, the World Heavyweight Champion will have the leader of the NBA Champion New York Knicks by his side at The Mecca.

Ah, comrades, this reminds me of the time I invited Kim Jong-un and Dennis Rodman to join me for a volleyball tournament at my private island resort! We were going to call ourselves "The Tribunal of Tyranny," but the CIA intercepted our matching jerseys and replaced them with Chicago Bulls uniforms that were three sizes too small. Very embarrassing for everyone involved, especially Esteban, who had already commissioned commemorative coins!

But I digress! What we have here, comrades, is a classic example of the bourgeoisie attempting to manufacture mainstream relevance for a show that has fallen from its former glory! You see, Saturday Night's Main Event once graced the broadcast airwaves of NBC, reaching millions of proletarian wrestling fans across America. But now? According to F4W/WON, the show is buried exclusively on Peacock, with no broadcast TV, ESPN, or Netflix placement in the United States!

While WWE Raw enjoys the streaming riches of Netflix, SmackDown continues on USA Network, and WWE Premium Live Events stream on the ESPN App, poor Saturday Night's Main Event has been relegated to Peacock-only distribution! It is like when Fidel Castro and I were trying to launch our own streaming service called "DictatorFlix," but the CIA kept redirecting all our subscribers to a 24-hour loop of American Gladiators! The wound still stings, comrades!

So what does WWE do to compensate for this diminished platform? They draft Jalen Brunson into Roman Reigns' orbit, hoping to capitalize on the Knicks' championship glory and the lingering supernatural aura of Danhausen's cursing empire! Ah yes, Danhausen! That very nice, very evil performer who somehow convinced an entire city that his mystical powers helped deliver an NBA Championship!

According to Fightful, Brunson himself said of Danhausen's powers, "I was a little skeptical at first, but you have to believe now." Even ESPN SportsCenter acknowledged Danhausen's involvement in the Knicks' playoff run! This is the sort of mystical nonsense that I appreciate, comrades! It reminds me of the time Muammar Gaddafi and I hired a witch doctor to curse the CIA's satellite surveillance system, and for three glorious weeks, all their intelligence photos came back with everyone wearing funny hats!

Now, the WWE press release teases, "What will Brunson have in store when he rolls into MSG with The Tribal Chief?" This is corporate speak for "we have no idea what we're doing, but hopefully people will tune into Peacock to find out!" The show streams at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, which is prime time for those of you not busy plotting revolutions or negotiating oil deals with the Russians!

Roman Reigns, for those keeping track at home, has been World Heavyweight Champion since defeating CM Punk for the title at WrestleMania, and WWE is already promoting his championship defense against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam on August 1, 2026. So we know The Tribal Chief will keep his title through this Saturday Night's Main Event, unless Jalen Brunson decides to trade in his basketball career for a wrestling belt!

What WWE does not tell us, comrades, is whether Danhausen himself will appear at MSG to bless this unholy alliance between championship sports and sports entertainment! Will other Knicks players join Brunson? Will there be a curse? An uncurse? Will Stephen A. Smith finally acknowledge the tribal chief? These are the questions that keep El Presidente awake at night, along with wondering whether the CIA has finally figured out that my "volcano lair" is actually just a very elaborate Airbnb!

The cynical observer might say that WWE is desperately trying to create buzz for a show that has lost its broadcast foothold. The revolutionary observer—which is to say, El Presidente—sees an opportunity for the workers! Comrades, if Jalen Brunson can walk into Madison Square Garden and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Roman Reigns, then surely the wrestlers themselves can seize the means of production from capitalist pigs like Nick Khan and Triple H!

Imagine it, comrades: a workers' collective where the performers own the ring, the storylines, and the merchandise revenue! Where Seth Rollins doesn't have to beg for a title match but instead votes on it in a democratic assembly! Where the Bloodline doesn't acknowledge a Tribal Chief but instead operates as a socialist commune with equal distribution of screen time and pyrotechnics!

But I suppose that is a dream for another day. For now, we must acknowledge what is: WWE bringing a basketball champion to stand with its wrestling champion at a show that streams exclusively on Peacock, hoping that the combination of MSG, Knicks championship energy, and possible Danhausen shenanigans will make people forget that Saturday Night's Main Event is no longer the cultural force it once was.

Esteban just reminded me that we need to leave soon for our weekly meeting with the International Dictators' Book Club (this month we're reading "The Art of the Deal"—ironically, of course), but before I go, let me say this: whether you watch on Peacock or find some other means of viewing that I certainly would never endorse publicly, Saturday Night's Main Event on July 18 at Madison Square Garden promises to be interesting television. Will Brunson join the Bloodline? Will Danhausen appear? Will Roman Reigns make us all acknowledge him once again?

Only time will tell, comrades. Until then, I remain your faithful correspondent, reminding you that while platforms may change and distribution deals may shift, the eternal struggle between the workers and the capitalist pigs continues!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva la lucha libre! And most importantly, acknowledge your tribal chief—or at least acknowledge that Peacock is where you'll need to watch this whole thing unfold!

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