Posted in: NBA, NBC, Peacock, Sports, TV | Tagged: Knicks, Law & Order: SVU

Jalen Brunson on Law & Order: SVU Is "Definitely Happening": Hargitay

Law & Order: SVU star/EP Mariska Hargitay confirmed that New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson will be appearing on the show.

Well, that didn't take long. Heading into the weekend, Law & Order: SVU star/EP (and devoted Knicks fan) Mariska Hargitay dropped a ten-ton hint that New York Knicks Star and NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson would be fulfilling his dream of appearing in the long-running NBC procedural. Speaking with Variety at the HBO Max Emmy Nominee Celebration, Hargitay put an end to the teasing and officially confirmed Brunson's appearance. "It's definitely happening. He's kind of magnificent that way. He is just open and ready. I don't think there is much Jalen can't do," Hargitay shared. And if Hargitay has her way, Brunson will walk away with an Emmy nomination, too. "I do! I don't think he can handle any more awards, to be honest," she added. "Right now, I think he's like, 'Give me a rest.'"

Here's a look at what Hargitay had to share regarding Brunson his appearing on "SVU":

Mariska Hargitay confirms that Knicks star Jalen Brunson is getting a role in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."https://t.co/yz0p8LLEXS pic.twitter.com/5IqBIxlXQ2 — Variety (@Variety) August 16, 2026

June 18th was a day to celebrate the New York Knicks, and that's exactly what New York City did, with an NYC packed to the rafters to honor the NBA champs along the "Canyon of Heroes." On Wednesday night, the news hit on social media that Hargitay would be joining Brunson on his parade float – and that's exactly what she did for today's festivities:

You just helped lead the New York Knicks to their first NBA title in over half a century. You were named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player. You will never have to pay for a meal in NYC for the rest of your life. You can pretty much assume you'll be drinking for free, too. What's the first thing on your plate? Normally, we hear athletes say, "I'm going to Disneyworld" – but not Brunson. Asked what was next for him on the way back to the Knicks locker room to celebrate the history-making win, Brunson was asked what was next – and it seemed like a role on NBC's long-running Hargitay-starring Law & Order: SVU was on his agenda. Here's a look at Brunson making it clear that he's got that "DUN-DUN" on his brain, and it's not going away:

What's next for @jalenbrunson1 after bringing New York its first NBA championship in 53 years? pic.twitter.com/1doCVR3qhK — NBA (@NBA) June 14, 2026

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