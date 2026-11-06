Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the rockford files

James Garner's Daughter "Pleasantly Surprised" by The Rockford Files

Gigi Garner (daughter of the late James Garner) was "pleasantly surprised" by NBC's David Boreanaz-starring remake of The Rockford Files.

Article Summary Gigi Garner says she was “pleasantly surprised” by NBC’s The Rockford Files and urges fans to watch before judging.

James Garner’s daughter, once against a 2010 reboot, says this new Rockford Files revival is drastically different.

NBC’s The Rockford Files premieres January 2 after the NFL, then moves to its regular Thursday slot on January 7.

The Rockford Files hotline is now live, letting fans call (760) JIM-ROCK to hear a message from David Boreanaz.

On Thursday, the news dropped that Showrunner Mike Daniels' David Boreanaz (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, Bones)-starring remake of the James Garner-starring The Rockford Files would start hitting screens in early January 2027 (more on that below). One of the big reasons why the show is highly anticipated – especially among fans of the original series (like us) – is the love and support Gigi Garner (the daughter of the late actor) has shown the NBC series from when it was first announced through production. In a recent social media post, Gigi offered another show of support, urging fans to "watch the shows first" before passing judgment. "I've guarded my dad's legacy fiercely. I was not supportive when they tried to reboot 'The Rockford Files' in 2010, but things are drastically different this time! Watch the shows first and then make your judgments! I was pleasantly surprised. I think you will be too!" Gigi wrote.

Before making its time-period premiere on Thursday, January 7th (at 8 pm ET/PT), NBC will air the premiere episode of The Rockford Files on Saturday, January 2nd (at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT), immediately following the network's NFL telecast (with the episode also available to stream the next day on Peacock).

I've guarded my dad's legacy fiercely. I was not supportive when they tried to reboot The Rockford Files in 2010 but things are drastically different this time! Watch the shows first and then make your judgements! I was pleasantly surprised. I think you will be too! — Gigi & James Garner (@MavrocksGirl) November 6, 2026

The Rockford Files Hotline Is Live: Call (760) JIM-ROCK

Okay, this is pretty cool if you're a fan of the OG series and those iconic recurring voicemail moments. The Rockford Files hotline gives fans a direct touchpoint with Boreanaz's Jim Rockford and lets them stay connected. Call (760) JIM-ROCK to hear a message from Boreanaz and sign up for text message updates. Here's a look at the teaser that was released earlier today:

A contemporary update on the classic series of the same name. Newly paroled after doing time for a crime he didn't commit, James Rockford (David Boreanaz) returns to his life as a private investigator using his charm and wit to solve cases around Los Angeles. It doesn't take long for his quest for legitimacy to land him squarely in the crosshairs of both local police and organized crime. The cast includes Boreanaz, Michaela McManus, Felix Solis, and Jacki Weaver.

The production team for the upcoming NBC series includes writer/EP Mike Daniels, EPs Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman, co-EP Chris Leanza, and director/EP Greg Mottola (pilot only). NBC's The Rockford Files is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

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