Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: Gorilla Grodd, jimmy olsen

James Gunn Confirms Jimmy Tatro as Gorilla Grodd in New DCU Series

James Gunn confirmed that Jimmy Tatro was cast as Gorilla Grodd in DC Studios' DCU "true crime" series with Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen).

Article Summary James Gunn confirmed Jimmy Tatro as Gorilla Grodd in DC Studios' new live-action DCU true-crime series.

Skyler Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen will host the HBO Max-style docuseries, with Gorilla Grodd as season one's focus.

The Gorilla Grodd series comes from American Vandal creators Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault for DC Studios.

After deal reports surfaced, Gunn's social post confirmed the casting as filming on the Gorilla Grodd series nears.

Over the past few weeks, the buzz has been building around DC Studios and HBO Max's fictional true-crime DCU docuseries, hosted by Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo), which focuses on Gorilla Grodd in the first season. Stemming from DC Studios, Warner Bros. Television, and American Vandal filmmakers Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, the project is expected to kick off filming later this year. And then the rumblings hit that Jimmy Tatro (Scream 7, American Vandal) was in talks to join the live-action DCU series as Grodd, described as "a hyper-intelligent telepathic ape who has sought to rule both the simian and human worlds, though the Flash has frequently thwarted his plans." On Wednesday night, reports said the talks had turned into a deal, though none of the parties involved would comment. Well, that changed on Thursday morning, with DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn posting a screencap of the original casting report as confirmation.

Here's a look at Gunn's Instagram Stories post from Thursday morning, confirming Tatro's casting:

Previously, Gunn confirmed that filming would start "soon" (choosing to be a bit more cautious about committing to a specific timeframe), and he also confirmed that the series will feature both Olsen and Grodd. We've been big fans of the show's in-universe concept since it was announced, so we're psyched to get a chance soon to learn more about it.

During the Brazilian premiere of the Milly Alcock-starring Supergirl at Museu de Amanha in Rio de Janeiro last month, Safran discussed what is currently on the DC Studios slate for both television and film. Touching upon what's still to come, Safran shared that the "Gorilla Grodd" series would be filming later this year, jokingly adding, "Big news, by the way. I probably shouldn't have said that."

Peter Safran, CEO da DC, CONFIRMA que o Gorila Grodd vai ganhar uma série para HBO que vai ser gravada NESSE ANO. Tinha o rumor de que seria uma série com Jimmy Olsen! Ele ainda confirmou que Batman Brave and The Bold VAI ACONTECER e falou sobre Liga da Justiça 👀 pic.twitter.com/USoCbUW6Ox — Good Nerd (@GoodNerd23) June 15, 2026

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