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James Gunn, Grant Gustin & The Flash Rumor That Just Won't Die

Believe it or not, we're nearing the four-year anniversary of James Gunn shooting down Grant Gustin/The Flash/DCU rumors. Here's the latest.

Article Summary James Gunn is still shutting down Grant Gustin/The Flash DCU rumors nearly four years after they first took off.

The latest The Flash chatter claims Gustin could return as a comic book variant, but Gunn offers no sign it’s real.

Gunn has consistently praised Grant Gustin’s talent, saying he’d love to work with The Flash star at some point.

From Broadway buzz to blond hair rumors, The Flash speculation keeps resurfacing despite clear denials from Gunn and Gustin.

Yesterday, it was about Maxwell Lord. Today, it's about The Flash star Grant Gustin. What do the two have in common? They're both topics that writer/director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn previously addressed that we thought would be dead and buried by now. With Gustin, it comes down to Arrowverse fans not wanting to let go of the idea of having Gustin back as the Scarlet Speedster, Barry Allen, aka The Flash. That has resulted in waves of rumors and rumblings that Gunn was thinking of bringing back Gustin for the new DCU. As much as we have nothing but love and respect for that level of passion, we also understand why Gunn would want his DCU to have a new actor who can make the role their own. For their part, Gunn and Gustin have made it clear over the past few years how much they like and respect each other's work, with Gunn noting that he would love a chance to work with the actor sometime down the road.

And yet, in September 2026, Gunn is being asked about Gustin returning as "a comic book variant," based on a "decent rumor" that was circulating on social media. Here's a look at Gunn's latest response to folks dropping a phrase like "decent rumor," followed by a brief timeline of how long these "rumors" have been rumbling around:

James Gunn Has Nothing But Love for The Flash Star Gustin

Regarding Gustin and his talents, Gunn has always made it clear that he likes and appreciates him as an actor. Back in March 2024, Gunn was asked on Threads about Gustin being cast in the new DCU, with the person adding that "all his talent is going to waste." But Gunn didn't quite see it that way. "Grant is an incredibly talented guy, performing now on Broadway, I believe, and is absolutely not going to waste just because he's not currently in a DC project. But of course I'd love to work with him at some point," Gunn responded, referencing Gustin's current run on Broadway's Water for Elephants. And you'll also notice that Gunn leaves the door slightly open for the two of them to possibly work together in the future – here's a look:

Kicking in at around the 6:50 mark in the episode of the official Peacemaker Season 2 podcast, hosts Gunn, Steve Agee, and Jennifer Holland, and special guest Freddie Stroma were at the start of their deep dive into Season 2 Episode 2: "A Man Is Only As Good As His Bird." Gunn explains how Adebayo's (Danielle Brooks) and Keeya's (Elizabeth Ludlow) relationship is not in a good place. During the conversation, Gunn mentions that Elizabeth works at Jitters Coffee, an establishment that first appeared in the comics in 2010's The Flash Vol 3 #1.

But fans of the "Arrowverse" know that Jitters (or "CC Jitters") has been a presence in The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow – a point Gunn noted while dropping some kind words about Gustin. "Which is of interest to DC fans because Jitters Coffee started in the comics in 2010, and then was in the– you know, Grant Gustin, the great Grant Gustin, great guy, his TV show, 'The Flash,' and then it's appeared throughout different media in the world of DC, including a little bit in the 'Superman' movie."

Flashing ahead to the start of the year, with social media abuzz when they saw that Gustin was sporting blondish hair. Blondish hair? That could only mean one thing. Grant Gustin is playing Barry Allen/The Flash in Gunn's upcoming film, "Man of Tomorrow." Except, he isn't – with Gustin putting those rumblings to rest. Later that same month, a fan responded to a post from Gunn on Threads with a key art poster from Gunn's Arrowverse days. "This gotta happen," the person wrote. Gunn's response was pretty much the only one he could've offered, noting that it already happened on television for nine seasons.

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