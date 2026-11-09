Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, james gunn, peter safran

James Gunn & Peter Safran Out at DC Studios; Jeremy Latcham Named

James Gunn and Peter Safran are stepping down as co-presidents of DC Studios, with Marvel Studios vet Jeremy Latcham set to lead the studio.

Article Summary James Gunn and Peter Safran are stepping down as DC Studios co-presidents after reshaping the brand’s film and TV slate.

Marvel Studios veteran Jeremy Latcham will take over DC Studios as president and chief creative officer.

The leadership change arrives as DC Studios gears up for Man of Tomorrow and TV titles like Creature Commandos Season 2.

Gunn, Safran and DC leadership framed the transition as collaborative, with Latcham set to guide DC Studios’ next era.

James Gunn and Peter Safran are stepping down as co-presidents of DC Studios, with Marvel Studios veteran Jeremy Latcham stepping up to serve as president and chief creative officer. The move comes as DC Studios readies its next big feature film, Man of Tomorrow, and television projects like Creature Commandos Season 2 and The People v. Gorilla Grodd.

"Four years ago, we set out to unite DC under one creative vision. In that time, we helped restore 'Superman' to the heart of DC, while opening new doors and telling new stories in film and television with 'Peacemaker,' 'Creature Commandos,' 'Lanterns' and 'Clayface,'" Gunn and Safran said. "We're immensely proud of the team that turned that ambition into something real, including the actors, crews and executives we had the opportunity to collaborate with. We've shared a creative history with Jeremy going back to Marvel, and we're eager to see the perspective he brings to DC's next chapter. We're excited to return to what drew us to this job in the first place, which is telling the stories we love, including the next chapter of Clark and Lex's journey in Man of Tomorrow."

"We're grateful for their passion, contributions and commitment to this legendary brand," Skydance co-CEOs David Ellison and Ynon Kreiz said in a statement. "Jeremy has been a longtime creative partner to both, and we have complete confidence that James and Peter will ensure a smooth, collaborative transition and continue this work with care. We look forward to working with Jeremy to build the next generation of DC storytelling and to doubling down on our commitment to fans."

"DC's pantheon of characters is among the most iconic in American popular culture. I've had the privilege to help bring some of the most celebrated superhero stories to life on the big screen, and I'm excited and honored for the opportunity to now lead DC Studios into its next era. The chance to steward the incredible cast of DC characters to the screen in a way that excites lifelong fans while introducing their timeless stories to the next generation is a massive responsibility that I do not take lightly," said Latcham. "I am grateful to Dana and Josh for putting their trust in me. I can't wait to work night and day alongside filmmakers, comic book creators, artists and storytellers of every kind, across film, television and animation, to build something ambitious for longtime DC fans and newcomers alike."

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