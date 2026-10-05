Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, Skydance

James Gunn & Peter Safran Set as DC Studios Co-Chairmen for Skydance

Skydance rolled out its main leadership team on Monday, and that included announcing James Gunn and Peter Safran as DC Studios co-chairmen.

With the Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros. Discovery deal set to close on Tuesday, the newly merged company Skydance's CEOs, David Ellison and Ynon Kreiz, rolled out their main leadership team on Monday. The big headline-grabbers for us: James Gunn and Peter Safran confirmed as co-chairmen for DC Studios, and Mark Thompson returning to head CNN Worldwide. Here's a look:

Enterprise Leadership

David Ellison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Ynon Kreiz, Co-Chief Executive Officer

CEO Corporate Leadership Team

Andy Gordon, President

Dennis Cinelli, Chief Financial Officer

Makan Delrahim, Chief Legal Officer and President, Global Corporate Affairs

Dane Glasgow, Chief Product Officer

Rebecca Mall, Chief Marketing Officer

Melissa Zukerman, Chief Communications Officer

CEO Business Leadership Team

Casey Bloys, Co-Chair and Chief Content Officer, Skydance DTC

George Cheeks, Co-Chair and Chief Content Officer, Skydance TV

Dana Goldberg, Co-Chair, Skydance Motion Picture Group

Josh Greenstein, Co-Chair, Skydance Motion Picture Group

James Gunn, Co-Chairman of DC Studios

JB Perrette, Co-Chair & Chief Business Officer, Skydance TV and Co-Chair & Chief Business Officer, Skydance DTC

Peter Safran, Co-Chairman of DC Studios

CEO News Executive Leadership Team

Mark Thompson, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of CNN Worldwide

Bari Weiss, Editor-in-Chief of CBS News

"I'm incredibly proud to introduce the team that will lead Skydance forward, a group that reflects the ambition behind this historic combination. Together, Paramount and Warner Bros. will form a creative-first home with the scale, imagination and technology to define entertainment for a generation. The leaders joining me have built some of the most beloved franchises and businesses in the industry, and they share a deep respect for the creative process and a belief that great stories have the power to entertain, unite and inspire audiences around the world. Their talent, experience and ambition are exactly what this moment demands, and together we will build a next-generation global media company that leads the industry in creative excellence and innovation, and delivers for audiences, creators, partners and shareholders alike," Ellison shared.

Kreiz added, "Our goals as a team are to establish Skydance as the premier Hollywood content engine and home for the world's leading storytellers, accelerate our integrated DTC platform with the best content, leading-edge technology and superior consumer experience, and optimize our highly profitable linear TV portfolio, reaching audiences globally across every entertainment vertical. Together, we will: Win in storytelling by leveraging our creative capabilities, talent relationships, production prowess and expansive library of iconic IP; Build the most technologically capable media company through a modern tech platform to enhance the user experience, improve how we work and achieve operating efficiencies; and Lead in a crowded market by capitalizing on our scale, assets and global reach to compete in an evolving marketplace, drive synergies and grow our business."

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