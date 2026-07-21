Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Janel Grant, Vince McMahon, wrestling, wwe

Janel Grant Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon Moves to Arbitration

Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE heads to private arbitration, moving the case and eventual result behind closed doors.

A significant development has emerged in one of professional wrestling's most closely scrutinized legal proceedings. Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) appears poised to move out of the public federal court system and into private arbitration. Fightful reports that the parties have informed the court they have "executed an agreement to arbitrate their dispute." According to the language quoted by Fightful from the parties' joint status report, Grant is expected to file a stipulation of voluntary dismissal with prejudice within five business days, which would result in the federal court action being dismissed in its entirety as to the two remaining defendants, WWE and McMahon. However, the reported agreement explicitly preserves the parties' rights to pursue their claims and defenses in the arbitration forum.

Pursuant to the Court's July 13, 2026 order, ECF No. 151, Plaintiff Janel Grant, Defendant World Wrestling Entertainment, LLC, and Defendant Vincent K. McMahon (together, the "Parties") jointly report that the Parties have executed an agreement to arbitrate their dispute. Pursuant to that agreement, within five business days, Plaintiff shall execute and cause to be filed a Stipulation of Voluntary Dismissal with Prejudice causing the action to be dismissed in its entirety, as to both remaining defendants, but without prejudice to the Parties' rights to pursue their claims and defenses in arbitration.

The distinction between dismissal "with prejudice" and the preservation of arbitration rights is consequential from a procedural standpoint. As Fightful notes, a dismissal with prejudice typically bars a plaintiff from refiling the same claim in the future. However, the quoted filing language indicates that while the federal court case would be dismissed, the substantive claims and defenses would continue in the private arbitration proceeding, effectively moving the dispute out of the public eye rather than terminating it altogether.

The procedural maneuver represents the culmination of a protracted dispute over whether Grant's allegations should be adjudicated in federal court or resolved through private arbitration. McMahon and WWE had previously sought to compel arbitration based on an arbitration clause contained within a 2022 nondisclosure agreement between Grant and McMahon. Grant, through her legal counsel, had vigorously opposed the arbitration motion, arguing that the nondisclosure agreement should not be enforced because she had been coerced into signing it under duress.

Bleeding Cool previously covered the arbitration dispute in February 2026, when the parties agreed to a June 2026 hearing schedule on the question of whether the case should be compelled into arbitration. The current development represents the next procedural step: rather than having a judge rule on the arbitration question, the parties have now reportedly agreed to arbitrate voluntarily.

Grant initially filed her lawsuit in January 2024, naming McMahon, WWE, and former WWE executive John Laurinaitis as defendants. The complaint alleged sexual assault and sex trafficking. McMahon has consistently denied the allegations. In a statement issued at the time the lawsuit became public, McMahon characterized the lawsuit as "replete with lies" and vowed to "vigorously defend" himself. His attorney, Jessica Rosenberg, later stated that "Vince McMahon never mistreated Janel Grant." McMahon has settled several sexual misconduct lawsuits without admitting blame, including a multi-million dollar settlement with former WWF referee Rita Chatterton involving sexual assault that allegedly occurred in the 1980s.

The lawsuit precipitated immediate corporate consequences. McMahon resigned from WWE and TKO shortly after Grant's allegations became public in January 2024. TKO, the parent company formed through the merger of WWE and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), issued a statement saying the organization took Grant's allegations seriously while noting that the conduct alleged in the lawsuit predated the current TKO executive leadership.

Laurinaitis, originally named as a co-defendant alongside McMahon and WWE, is no longer a party to the litigation. Bleeding Cool previously covered Laurinaitis's confidential settlement with Grant in May 2025. As part of that resolution, Laurinaitis agreed to cooperate with Grant's legal team and provide evidence in the continuing case against McMahon and WWE. His departure from the defendant roster explains why Fightful's current report references WWE and McMahon as the "both remaining defendants."

The litigation has proceeded against a backdrop of related investigations and legal proceedings. Bleeding Cool previously covered McMahon's settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in January 2025 over an investigation into payments made to multiple women who had accused McMahon of sexual misconduct. McMahon publicly characterized the SEC matter as involving "minor accounting errors," while Grant's attorney, Ann Callis, argued that the SEC charges bolstered Grant's position that the nondisclosure agreement should not prevent her case from being heard in court.

The practical significance of the reported arbitration agreement lies primarily in the degree of public visibility into future proceedings. Federal court litigation is generally a matter of public record, with filings, hearings, and trial proceedings typically accessible to journalists and the public. Private arbitration, by contrast, is conducted outside the public court system, and the proceedings, evidence, and outcome are frequently subject to confidentiality provisions. The move to arbitration, therefore, substantially reduces the likelihood that details of the parties' claims, defenses, and any ultimate resolution will become public knowledge.

The identity of the arbitrator, the specific confidentiality terms governing the arbitration, and the timeline for the arbitration proceeding have not been publicly disclosed. Neither Grant's legal team nor representatives for McMahon or WWE have issued public statements following the filing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!