Posted in: CBS, CW, TV | Tagged: alex perez, Jared Padalecki, Perez Hilton

Jared Padalecki Apologizes, Deletes Perez Hilton Post: "I Didn't Know"

Jared Padalecki (Supernatural) deleted his post regarding Perez Hilton: "I didn’t know. It’s been brought to my attention. I’m sorry ❤️."

Earlier this week, celebrity blogger Perez Hilton was hospitalized after Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputies responded to his home following reports that Hilton was self-harming during a TikTok livestream. As Hilton's family and friends offer updates on his condition, social media has seemingly broken into two camps. On one side, there are those looking at the "bigger picture," hoping that Hilton gets the mental and physical health help he needs to get his life on track. On the other side, there are those who find it tough to sympathize with someone they believe built their professional success on reporting (and, in some instances, mocking) the hardships of others, while also raising red flags in Hilton's personal life. On Saturday, Jared Padalecki (Supernatural, The Boys, Walker) shared a message of support for Hilton – and found himself in the middle of the divide.

"Hey [Perez Hilton]," Padalecki began his social media post. "Just wanted to reach out and let you know that you're in my thoughts. This 'being human' is a strange thing. Exhilarating. Exhausting. Fast. Slow. Wonderful…. And… at times… awful. I hope you are trying as best as you can to be kind to yourself right now.…" The reactions were immediate, ranging from fans who said they were disappointed by Padalecki putting out a public statement of support, to those who thanked him for putting another spotlight on the importance of mental health and wellness – an issue Padalecki has spoken about publicly in the past. Since that initial post, it seems Padalecki learned a lot more about Perez's backstory, taking down the post and adding on Saturday, "I didn't know. It's been brought to my attention. I'm sorry ❤️."

I didn't know. It's been brought to my attention. I'm sorry ❤️ — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) August 9, 2026

If there's one thing that fans of Supernatural, Walker, and the other projects that he's appeared in know, it's that Padalecki keeps a special bond with his fans, personally and professionally. During a June 2024 episode of Tommy DiDario's I've Never Said This Before, Padalecki shared that he once checked into a clinic to deal with suicidal ideation. Guesting on the podcast alongside his wife and actress Genevieve Padalecki, Padalecki made it clear that he was "proudly open" about his experience and was opening up about it to make sure others dealing with the same issues know that they don't have to go through it alone and that there are those out there willing to help.

"It was 2015; I had a really low moment. I was letting my thoughts take over and going to places of dramatic suicidal ideation. I called my wife and she said, 'Get home,'" Padalecki shared. "And so, I got home, went to a clinic for a couple weeks and looked into it and haven't been suicidal since — not for a moment." For Padalecki, it was about needing to step away from the industry and to focus on himself. "I needed a full reset. I had spent 15 years in this industry. You go to an audition or on a red carpet, and they don't want, 'Jared, how are you doing today?' 'Oh today was rough, I didn't sleep.' They want, 'Oh it's great! Excited to be here!'" he explained. "So I had done that for so long, trying to focus on what's best for the person who's talking to me as opposed to just being honest."

Padalecki noted that he was sharing his personal experience so that others know that seeing a therapist and getting help isn't a "scarlet letter" but something they should take pride in. "I don't wear it as a scarlet letter. It's not like I'm shameful like, 'Hey, I see a therapist, I've been to a clinic.' I wear it proudly. I put it on my face and tell everybody. If you're not in a situation where you need that degree of help, then don't seek it. I needed a surgeon — not literally — but I needed it, and here I am," he added.

In fact, Padalecki pointed to that week as being another example of the "highs and lows" he still deals with, with the final episode of his CW series Walker airing. "You're a human. I'm a human. There are still highs and lows. And today's a low. I'm fine, nothing to worry about, but I have a lot of sadness about 'Walker' [getting canceled], the family," a teary-eyed Padalecki revealed. "And my tears aren't for myself. I know I'll be fine because I'm talking to you about it, I talk to Gen about it, I talk to my friends about it." For Padalecki, having someone to be able to open up to is key. "Please be open, please share, please find somebody whether it's a friend or professional. Speak the truth, he added – noting that keeping an open mind and looking to the future has helped him. "Today's a hard day. It's been a hard month since we found out [about Walker being canceled], but I'm in a great place with my wife, our children, my friends, my family," he added. "Seek help, open up."

PLEASE NOTE: If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, texting "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741, or heading to 988lifeline.org.

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