Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country, Jared Padalecki

Jared Padalecki Updates "Fire Country" Spinoff, CBS Medical Drama

Jared Padalecki (Supernatural, Walker) updated where things stand with a possible "Fire Country" spinoff and his medical drama for CBS.

Article Summary Jared Padalecki says a Fire Country return or spinoff is still possible, but his main focus is CBS’ new medical drama.

Jared Padalecki told Collider he, Anna Fricke, and Genevieve Padalecki are still developing the CBS series.

Padalecki says TV development moves slower now, with the CBS medical drama still advancing but no final pickup yet.

The CBS drama would star Jared Padalecki as a rural Texas doctor running a mobile clinic with a young protégé.

Making the press rounds in support of his Netflix movie Guarding Stars, Jared Padalecki (Supernatural, Walker, Fire Country) has been offering some insights and updates on a number of his projects. On the series front, there have been rumblings that Padalecki's Camden could lead a spinoff of CBS and series star/co-creator Max Thieriot's Fire Country. And then there's the previously announced CBS medical drama he's developing with Showrunner/EP Anna Fricke. Speaking with Collider, Padalecki noted that a Fire Country spinoff or even a return is still a possibility, but his focus is on developing his series with Fricke. "Right now, Anna and Gen and I, and a few of our gang, are developing a show that we hope will go," Padalecki noted. "It's moving forward. We're still in the process of developing it. It's just that everything takes a little bit longer these days than it used to. If it was 2000, we'd have an answer by now. But it's just the way it goes."

"I'm incredibly excited to share that our production company is in development on new medical drama with CBS. I'm deeply grateful to the network for believing in this story and the world we're building," Padalecki shared in his Instagram post. "A special thank-you to Anna — her vision, talent, and leadership have made this journey something truly inspiring. Getting to collaborate with her and this creative team is a privilege I don't take for granted. I can't wait for you all to see what we've been working on. Thank you for the support that makes opportunities like this possible. ❤️"

Regarding the medical drama series, Padalecki explained in June 2025 that developing a series and getting it to the point where production can begin and cameras can start rolling can be a lengthy process. That said, Padalecki added that they're hoping to start filming either in late 2025 or early 2026. Here's a look at what Padalecki had to share (and huge thanks to Fangasm and Jared Padalecki's Fanpage for the posts):

In May 2026, Deadline Hollywood offered an update in one of the last places we expected: the middle of an exclusive report on ABC ordering a spinoff from Grey's Anatomy, created by Shonda Rhimes. With the "Grey's" spinoff set to spotlight a medical team in Texas that treats an underserved part of the greater community, similarities between it and Padalecki and Fricke's series were noted. As for a status update, the DH report added that the development room was "still delivering scripts," with a decision on the project coming as soon as this summer (though that doesn't appear to be the case).

Here's what we learned about the development of the CBS series when it was first announced. Padalecki trades a badge for a stethoscope, going from Texas Ranger to rural doctor. That's right; we're getting a medical drama that won't be set in a huge hospital setting. For this go-around, the focus is on rural medicine in Texas. In terms of series specifics, Padalecki is expected to portray a headstrong, devoted country doctor "who practices his unique style of improvisational medicine alongside his new protégé, a young doctor running from her past, as they operate a mobile clinic and heal the bodies and souls of their underserved community in the medical desert of rural Texas." Stemming from CBS Studios, the series would be executive produced by Walker executive producer/showrunner Anna Fricke and Laura Terry, via Fricke's Pursued by a Bear, along with Padalecki and Genevieve Padalecki (Dan Spilo is no longer involved with the project).

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