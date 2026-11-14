Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Friday the 13th, Jason Voorhees

Jason Voorhees Gets Animated in New "Friday the 13th" Fan Film

A new Jason Voorhees/"Friday the 13th" animated fan film from the "Never Hike Alone" team arrived in time for the big day - here's a look!

Article Summary Jason Voorhees gets animated for the first time in Ghosts in the Fog, a new Friday the 13th fan film from Womp Stomp.

Set before Never Hike Alone, the 10-minute story follows hikers lost in the fog as Jason Voorhees stalks Crystal Lake.

Dead Meat favorites Chelsea Rebecca and Zoran Gvojic join the voice cast, with Thom Matthews narrating the horror.

With Crystal Lake thriving and a new movie announced, Jason Voorhees fans are getting a major Friday the 13th moment.

Jason Voorhees has been many things, and now, for the first time, he is animated. Womp Stomp Films, the people behind the fan-favorite Never Hike Alone, celebrated "Friday the 13th" by releasing a 10-minute animated film titled Ghosts in the Fog. Fans of the Dead Meat horror channel will recognize two of the voices: Chelsea Rebecca as LANA and Zoran Gvojic as BRANDON. Diego Valenzuela joins them as Dom, and Thom Matthews serves as the narrator. The film was produced in collaboration with Mako Animation Studio, a Mexico-based company specializing in 2D animation.

Jason Voorhees As You Have Never Seen Him Before

Set four years before the first Never Hike Alone, the story follows a group of hikers who get lost in a mysterious fog and stumble into the cursed grounds where the Ghost of Crystal Lake awaits. Will they escape the wrath of Jason Voorhees, or become the latest in a long list of lost victims? This all-new "Friday the 13th" fan film from Womp Stomp Films and Mako Animation brings Camp Crystal Lake to life in haunting 2D animation.

What a few weeks Jason fans are having. Peacock and A24 debuted Crystal Lake last month, and it became the fourth highest-streamed show in the service's history. Just today, a brand-new film was announced for theaters, directed by Steve Miner, who helmed Parts 2 and 3 of the franchise, with Part 3 marking Jason Voorhees' debut in his iconic hockey mask. Now this. While I am not a fan of the people behind Womp Stomp and their… let's say, weird ownership of the franchise, their product speaks for itself. It is fantastic. Especially this film. This animation style is right up my alley, and I love seeing the Dead Meat integration; I am a huge fan of their channel. What a way to close out what may be the most important Friday the 13th in almost two decades.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!