Posted in: ABC, Disney+, NFL, Sports, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: jay z, Super Bowl LXI

Jay-Z Announced as Apple Music Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show Headliner

Jay-Z will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show when the big game hits our screens on Sunday, February 14th, 2027.

The big question has been answered. When the NFL's Super Bowl LXI hits ABC, Disney+, ESPN, and a whole lot of other screens on Sunday, February 14th, from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Jay-Z will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show. "From Reasonable Doubt to standing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, this has been a journey," said Jay-Z in a statement. "Thirty years of music, work, and culture on the world's biggest stage. This run continues to be a dream come true." Both an announcement teaser and key art were released with the big news – and now, the fun part. Because we all know that Jay-Z doesn't plan on taking the main stage during the big game by himself. This could end up being one helluva halftime show (with Bad Bunny setting a high bar last year).

"For several years, we've had the privilege of working closely with Jay-Z and Roc Nation, and I've seen the extraordinary impact he has had on the Super Bowl Halftime Show," shared NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement. "When we first reached an agreement with Roc Nation to produce the show, I had just one request: that Jay-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him. I couldn't be more excited for fans around the world to experience the artistry, creativity, and cultural impact he will bring to the Super Bowl stage."

Oliver Schusser, Apple's Vice President of Music and International Content, added, "Jay-Z's impact on global music culture is as profound as it is undeniable. We've had the privilege of working closely with him these last few years to bring some of the world's most exciting and prolific artists to the Super Bowl Halftime Show stage, and we are so thrilled that he will be taking that stage himself this year. We know it's going to be an incredible show." Roc Nation will executive produce the show, with Hamish Hamilton serving as director.

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