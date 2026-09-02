Posted in: AMC, Movies, TV | Tagged: jeffrey dean morgan, lobo

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Lobo? JDM Discusses How It Nearly Happened

During Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, Jeffrey Dean Morgan shared just how close he came to portraying DC Comics' Lobo.

Article Summary Jeffrey Dean Morgan says the long-rumored Lobo casting talks were real, and he came surprisingly close to playing DC’s antihero.

On Happy Sad Confused, Morgan revealed producer Akiva Goldsman connected him to Lobo after their work on The Losers.

Morgan said Lobo matched his humor and sarcasm perfectly, even if he joked the role would have required a year to bulk up.

A Lobo script was circulating, but Morgan believes Warner Bros. and DC’s rough stretch kept the movie from moving forward.

If you thought Jeffrey Dean Morgan wielding a baseball bat as Negan in "The Walking Dead" universe was badass, imagine what it would have been like having the actor take on one of the biggest badasses in the DC comics universe? Checking in with host Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Morgan was asked about the rumblings that he was being considered for the role of interstellar mercenary-bounty hunter Lobo. Revealing "that was real," Morgan shared that the connection came through the 2010 film adaptation of Andy Diggle and Jock's comic book series The Losers. Akiva Goldsman was one of the film's producers and also held the rights to the DC Comics character. "I wanted to do it. I had never heard of Lobo and I dove right in and was like, 'Oh, yeah. Yeah, that suits you," Morgan said, adding that the character "suited my humor and my sarcasm, all that."

Though admitting that the character "didn't suit my body," he noted that he had "a year to get big." Though it would never come to be, Morgan shared that "there was a script floating around that needed work." As for why the project never moved forward, Morgan believes it was a tough time overall between Warner Bros and DC at that time. "I think Warner Brothers coming off of 'Watchmen' and 'Losers,' and wasn't having a great time with DC," he said, adding with a laugh that maybe Warner Bros was done with him, too.

Here's a look at the complete conversation between Morgan and Horowitz, with the two covering a lot of ground when it came to Morgan's personal and professional lives:

Do they come any cooler than Jeffrey Dean Morgan? Don't let the leater and the sunglasses fool you though, this guy is as self-deprecating and humble as they come, despite a genre resume most would kill for — The Walking Dead, The Boys, Supernatural, Watchmen, the list goes on and on. And somehow he and Josh cover it all here.

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