Posted in: TV, YouTube | Tagged: jeopardy, mythical kitchen, SMOSH

Jeopardy! YouTube Edition Brings Smosh, Mythical Kitchen For Episode 2

Jeopardy! YouTube Edition brings Angela Giarratana, Michelle Khare, and Josh Scherer in for the second episode, airing on October 22nd.

Article Summary Jeopardy! YouTube Edition returns October 22nd with Angela Giarratana, Michelle Khare, and Josh Scherer competing.

The second Jeopardy! YouTube Edition episode tests the trio on pop culture, general knowledge, and YouTube trivia.

Sony Pictures TV is giving Jeopardy! YouTube Edition a bigger push with new promos and Brennan Lee Mulligan coaching.

After April’s first Jeopardy! YouTube Edition hit 1.4 million views, the long-awaited follow-up finally arrives.

Sony Pictures TV revealed the next three contestants who will appear on the second episode of Jeopardy! YouTube Edition, and this time, they're promoting the show a lot more than the first one. The second episode will see actor Angela Giarratana (Smosh, Dropout, Team Starkid), stunt performer Michelle Khare (Challenge Accepted), and chef Josh Scherer (Good Mythical Morning, Mythical Kitchen) all take the podium to test their knowledge of pop culture, general knowledge, and YouTube trivia, where answers must be said in the form of a question.

Jeopardy! YouTube Edition Finally Has a New Episode

As you may recall, the first episode took place back in April (featuring Monét X Change, Rebecca Black, and Brennan Lee Mulligan), and given that it got 1.4m views on YouTube alone, it's shocking that it took six months to release a second episode. There also wasn't a ton of promotion for the first episode, but that's all changed as they have created a couple of promo videos (which we have for you here) introducing the players and also getting Mulligan from the first episode to coach them a little. There's also been some fun social media promos going around to help hype it up. The episode will drop on the show's YouTube channel at 6 pm on October 22nd.

Jeopardy! Continues To Grow

With a weekly audience of over 20 million viewers, Jeopardy! is the top-rated quiz show on television. The show has won a total of 45 Emmy Awards, holds the Guinness World Records title for the most Emmy Awards won by a TV game show, and received a Peabody Award for "celebrating and rewarding knowledge." The long-running game show is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company; it is distributed domestically by CBS Media Ventures and internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution, both divisions of Paramount, a Skydance Corporation.

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