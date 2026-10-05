Posted in: Amazon Studios, Hulu, TV | Tagged: Barbershop, Only Murders in the Building

Jermaine Fowler Reflects on Only Murders Season 5, Teases Barbershop

Jermaine Fowler (Appofeniacs) spoke with us about his time on Hulu's Only Murders in the Building and teased Prime Video's Barbershop.

Article Summary Jermaine Fowler reflects on his Only Murders in the Building season 5 run, praising Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

Fowler shares his favorite Only Murders memories, from wild on-set comedy to thoughtful talks with Steve Martin backstage.

Jermaine Fowler teases Prime Video's Barbershop, revealing the brutal Chicago shoot and why the new series looks authentic.

Barbershop star Jermaine Fowler says the Prime Video adaptation was a smooth, top-notch production he'd gladly revisit.

Jermaine Fowler always embraces every opportunity that comes his way, across action, comedy, and drama; live-action and voiceover; mainstream and indie projects, whether on film or TV. Some of his major roles include Annapurna's Sorry to Bother You (2018), Paramount's Coming 2 America (2021), and Hulu's The Drop (2022). On the TV side, he's appeared on American Dad!, Clone High, and Invincible. While promoting his latest indie thriller Appofeniacs, Fowler spoke to Bleeding Cool about his memorable season 5 run on Hulu's Only Murders in the Building as the doorman, Randall, who works at the Arcona when his friend and co-worker Lester (Teddy Coluca) is murdered and podcasting sleuths Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) are on the case; and previews his upcoming Prime Video series adaptation of Barbershop, playing new owner Travis "Trav" Porter, from executive producers Kevin Hart, Autumn Bailey-Ford, Bradley Gardner, Bryan Smiley, Cameron Burnett, and Mike Stein.

Jermaine Fowler Shares His Favorite 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5 Memories and Previews 'Barbershop'

Bleeding Cool: You joined 'Only Murders in the Building' last season, and I was wondering what your favorite moment is from the show, or was there an on-set memory you wanted to share?

Fowler: 'Only Murders'…it had to be between Steve Martin's [character] groping the corpse in the coffin or anything Keegan [Michael Key] does. It's picking Martin's brain behind the scenes. He's such a beautiful man, and we talked a bunch about our predecessors in movies and comedy. I've watched that man, both of them, since childhood, and it was wonderful to see Steve and Marty interact with each other. They're such the perfect pair, and it was an honor to be a part of that set and be around such wonderful people. Same thing with Selena. She's a very gracious woman and phenomenal to be around. We talked about a bunch of things too, and yeah, it was unforgettable. I had an amazing time on that set.

You have an upcoming show with the latest TV adaptation of 'Barbershop.' Is there anything you can talk about as far as just now playing Trav?

Yeah, 'Barbershop' comes out February 10th, and man, we shot that in the dead cold in Chicago, and that had to have been illegal. From a union standpoint, I could probably sue. You know, I might sue. We shot it in a polar vortex, mostly exteriors. We had a soundstage, but "It wasn't authentic enough. It just wasn't cold enough," and so we would do exteriors, and it's a beautiful-looking show. We have some amazing guest stars, our directors, and the writing is…yeah, it was probably one of the few times I've been a part of a show where I only had to worry about memorizing my lines, not having to pull double duty, and extinguish this fire and put that out. Everyone was top-notch during the filming of that. Everyone did such a great job in their roles, and I would love to do it again.

Only Murders in the Building returns for its sixth season on December 8th, featuring guest stars Meryl Streep, Olivia Colman, David Tennant, Nicola Coughlan, and Martin Freeman. Barbershop, which also stars Belmont Cameli, Tituss Burgess, Ego Nwodim, Zack Fox, Ziwe, Daniel Kryi, Diallo Riddle, Devon Walker, Christopher Powell, Bokeem Woodbine, Langston Kerman, and Hart, premieres in February 2027. Appofeniacs, which also stars Sean Gunn, Michael Abbott, Jr., Aaron Holliday, Will Brandt, Paige Searcy, Simran Jehani, and Harley Bronwyn, is in theaters.

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