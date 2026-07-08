Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: Gorilla Grodd, jimmy olsen

Jimmy Tatro in Talks for Gorilla Grodd in DC Studios Series: Report

Report: Jimmy Tatro is in talks to join DC Studios' DCU "true crime" series with Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo), in the role of Gorilla Grodd.

Article Summary Jimmy Tatro is reportedly in talks to play Gorilla Grodd in DC Studios and HBO Max's in-universe true-crime series.

The DCU series centers on Jimmy Olsen, with Skyler Gisondo hosting a fictional documentary focused on Gorilla Grodd.

American Vandal creators Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault are writing and showrunning the Gorilla Grodd DCU spinoff.

Peter Safran says the Gorilla Grodd series is expected to film later this year, with James Gunn confirming Grodd appears.

By now, we're sure you've heard the news. DC Studios and HBO Max are developing a fictional true-crime docuseries set within the DCU, hosted by Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo), and with the first season focusing on Gorilla Grodd. American Vandal filmmakers Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault are serving as writers, executive producers, and showrunners, with Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran executive-producing, DC Studios' Galen Vaisman overseeing production, and Warner Bros. Television serving as the studio. Last month, we learned that filming on the project should be kicking off later this year – and now, we may have a second name to add to the cast. Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Jimmy Tatro (Scream 7, American Vandal) is in talks to join the live-action DCU series – and here's the description: "a hyper-intelligent telepathic ape who has sought to rule both the simian and human worlds, though the Flash has frequently thwarted his plans." HBO Max and DC Studios did not respond to DH's request for comment.

Previously, Gunn confirmed that filming would start "soon" (choosing to be a bit more cautious about committing to a specific timeframe), and he also confirmed that the series will feature both Olsen and Grodd. We've been big fans of the show's in-universe concept since it was announced, so we're psyched to get a chance soon to learn more about it.

During the Brazilian premiere of the Milly Alcock-starring Supergirl at Museu de Amanha in Rio de Janeiro last month, Safran discussed what is currently on the DC Studios slate for both television and film. Touching upon what's still to come, Safran shared that the "Gorilla Grodd" series would be filming later this year, jokingly adding, "Big news, by the way. I probably shouldn't have said that."

Peter Safran, CEO da DC, CONFIRMA que o Gorila Grodd vai ganhar uma série para HBO que vai ser gravada NESSE ANO. Tinha o rumor de que seria uma série com Jimmy Olsen! Ele ainda confirmou que Batman Brave and The Bold VAI ACONTECER e falou sobre Liga da Justiça 👀 pic.twitter.com/USoCbUW6Ox — Good Nerd (@GoodNerd23) June 15, 2026

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