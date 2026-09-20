Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: babylon 5

JMS, Bruce Boxleitner Have Something Cool Coming for Babylon 5 Fans

Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski shared what he and series star Bruce Boxleitner have planned for fans over at the YouTube channel.

Article Summary Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski says a brand-new interview with Bruce Boxleitner hits the YouTube channel Monday.

The first of three Babylon 5 conversations promises candid stories, with JMS saying the pair talked for more than 90 minutes.

JMS and Bruce Boxleitner are helping Warner Bros. launch the Babylon 5 YouTube hub, which now offers full episodes.

The Babylon 5 YouTube rollout began with the pilot and first two episodes, making the sci-fi classic easier for fans to watch.

Back at the beginning of August, J. Michael Straczynski took to the Babylon 5 YouTube channel to announce that full episodes of the series would be making their way there, and that it was kicking off with the pilot and first two chapters. "Hi there, Joe Straczynski here, also known as J. Michael Straczynski, with great news," JMS shared in an announcement video (which you can check out above). "It's sometimes difficult to find 'Babylon 5' on the air. But now, courtesy of the 'Babylon 5' YouTube channel, you can have access to full episodes of this remarkable show that I, and a number of crazy mad geniuses, put together. So we're going to experience 'Bab 5' for the first time or the 10,000th time, but here it'll be available to all of you going forward, starting in August."

Now, Straczynski and series star Bruce Boxleitner have something incredibly cool for fans – and that arrives on Monday. "A while ago I mentioned that Bruce Boxleitner and I were helping Warners with the launch of their 'Babylon 5' YouTube channel. As part of that, the first of three brand new half-hour-plus interviews/discussions between me and Bruce will go online on Monday," JMS shared on social media. And it sounds like there should be some good stuff on the way, too. "I gotta confess, the interviews (me in a studio at WB, Bruce on zoom) are a lot of fun: no censors, no intermediaries, just the two of us running our mouths for 90 minutes (they'd been hoping for maybe 60 but got 90+ because once you wind us up we just kinda keep going)," he added in a follow-up post.

Here's a look at JMS announcing the good news hitting the Babylon 5 YouTube channel tomorrow:

A while ago I mentioned that Bruce Boxleitner and I were helping Warners with the launch of their Babylon 5 YouTube channel. As part of that, the first of three brand new half-hour-plus interviews/discussions between me and Bruce will go online on Monday.https://t.co/zjWWGYtSSU — J. Michael Straczynski (@straczynski) September 18, 2026 Show Full Tweet

I gotta confess, the interviews (me in a studio at WB, Bruce on zoom) are a lot of fun: no censors, no intermediaries, just the two of us running our mouths for 90 minutes (they'd been hoping for maybe 60 but got 90+ because once you wind us up we just kinda keep going). https://t.co/ci5S8wAIHL — J. Michael Straczynski (@straczynski) September 18, 2026 Show Full Tweet

In 2024, 30 years after the January 26, 1994, premiere of S01E01: "Midnight on the Firing Line" (directed by Richard Compton), Straczynski honored the show and how its endured for now over three decades. "Thirty years ago today, 'Babylon 5' began its series run with the episode 'Midnight on the Firing Line,' which is where we were and what we felt at the time: this was make-it-or-break-it time. Could we make a five-year arc work? Would it endure? And now, here we are. Astonishing," JMS shared with the fandom in honor of the special day:

Thirty years ago today, BABYLON 5 began its series run with the episode Midnight on the Firing Line, which is where we were and what we felt at the time: this was make-it-or-break-it time. Could we make a five year arc work? Would it endure? And now, here we are. Astonishing. pic.twitter.com/TneOs4e7oI — J. Michael Straczynski (@straczynski) January 27, 2024 Show Full Tweet

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