Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Winning Time

John C. Reilly Talks "Winning Time," Kathryn Hahn, Adam Scott & More

John C. Reilly (A Prayer for the Dying) discussed working again with Kathryn Hahn and Adam Scott, as well as his run on HBO's "Winning Time."

Article Summary John C. Reilly reflects on Winning Time and why playing Lakers owner Jerry Buss was one of his most meaningful roles.

Reilly says Winning Time ended too soon, but he’s grateful HBO’s ambitious two-season Lakers drama got made.

He praises Jerry Buss as a sports entertainment visionary who changed basketball and inspired modern arena spectacle.

Reilly also opens up about Step Brothers chemistry with Kathryn Hahn and Adam Scott, and wanting to reunite onscreen.

John C. Reilly has had one of the most storied and diverse careers in Hollywood, with the kind of filmography most actors dream of in various genres, from action, dramas, comedies, and even voiceovers at the indie level to the tentpoles. The most shocking thing about his career is that he was only nominated for one Oscar. While the bulk of his work has been in films, like the one he's promoting in Quiver's Western, A Prayer for the Dying, he's made the most of his TV appearances, including the Tim and Eric franchise of Adult Swim shows from Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim as the popular recurring character of Dr. Steve Brule, even spawning his own spinoff series, Check It Out! With Dr. Steve Brule. He's also appeared on the Fox animated series Stone Quackers, Showtime's Moonbase 8, and the AMC animated series Ultra City Smiths. Reilly spoke to Bleeding Cool to reflect on the HBO biographical series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty that ran from 2022 to 2023 for two seasons, playing legendary Los Angeles Lakers owner Jerry Buss, and if the opportunity ever arose to reunite with Step Brothers (2008) co-stars Adam Scott (Severance) and Kathryn Hahn (The Studio) on their signature work.

Winning Time Star John C. Reilly on Playing Dr. Jerry Buss on the HBO NBA Biographical Series, Kathryn Hahn, Adam Scott, and More

Bleeding Cool: There's so much of your body of work that I appreciate and love, and one of the things I want to bring up- and there are so many things I could ask you about. For now, I want to isolate a little bit on 'Step Brothers.' You obviously worked with Will again on other projects, and I was wondering: have you ever thought about it, or has the opportunity arisen, to work with Adam Scott or Kathryn Hahn again? You had such great chemistry with both actors, and I would love to see you in something like 'Severance,' 'The Studio,' or any one of the projects they're in. Has any of that come up?

Reilly: Yeah, that's a good idea. You should spread the word [laughs]. When I met Kathryn Hahn on 'Step Brothers,' all of us- me, Adam, Will- we all immediately were like, "Wow! This girl can stand toe-to-toe with the best improvisers in the world!" Man, she challenges you. She'll go there. You follow a crazy idea, and she'll beat you there. Adam Scott was really emerging as an actor. I worked with him when he played the publicist on 'The Aviator,' so I knew him. I was like, "Wow! This is great to see this guy coming into his own," and as you get older in this game, you end up watching people's careers really grow. I'm really impressed with how Kathryn and Adam handle themselves. The truth is, actors are like planets, you know? Sometimes you're in the same orbit, you're really close to each other, then you get flung to the other sides of the galaxy, and you come back around and hopefully clear. You meet again, but I would love any chance to work with either of those guys again.

Given your role on 'Winning Time,' I felt it probably ended way too soon. I was wondering what you enjoy about playing Jerry Buss?

I think Jerry Buss is one of the great American stories. The guy came from really humble beginnings, and he changed the world. He changed entertainment. He created the kind of stadium sports entertainment world that we're all living in now. Every single professional basketball team in the world owes a huge debt to Jerry Buss for the way he envisioned what entertainment could be. It's not just an athletic event. It's like the coliseum; it's the forum, and I loved his optimism. I loved that he reminded me a lot of my own father: Someone who was just like, "Yeah, I know the odds are stacked against me, but too bad, I'm going to do this!" Like sheer willpower, sheer force of positive energy and positive thinking, like "You can literally shape reality if you think that way." I loved doing 'Winning Time.' I only committed to doing two seasons, so to me, it was like, "Yeah, that's what I planned to do." Of course, we all wish that it had gone on to Shaq and Kobe and everything else, but it was also a very ambitious, expensive show to make, so I'm just grateful that the two seasons we did shoot exist.

A Prayer for the Dying, which also stars Johnny Flynn, Kristine Kujath, Gustav Lindh, and Chris Slater, is available in select theaters. Winning Time, which also stars Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Gaby Hoffmann, Tracy Letts, and Jason Siegel, is available on HBO Max

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