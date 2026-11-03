Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: John Cena Classic, The Chadster's Hot Takes, wrestling, WWE Raw

John Cena Classic Details Revealed: Event at ESPN Wide World of Sports

The Chadster breaks down the John Cena Classic details from WWE Raw: double Raw, Club WWE voting, a spinner belt, and Cody Rhodes. Tony Khan can't handle it!

Article Summary The Chadster reports that on WWE Raw, John Cena revealed new details for the John Cena Classic, set for Monday, December 14 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando as a special Raw on Netflix. 🏆

revealed new details for the John Cena Classic, set for Monday, December 14 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando as a special Raw on Netflix. 🏆 Cena said there will be TWO Raw episodes on December 14, one in Perth and one at the Cena Classic, which The Chadster calls a visionary gift even though AEW doing back-to-back shows was a disrespectful rip-off. 📺

Club WWE members will vote in real time for their favorite Superstar performance, and The Chadster insists that putting the vote behind a membership is democracy perfected. 🗳️

Cena unveiled a spinner-inspired championship belt and named Cody Rhodes the first invitee, while The Chadster complains that Tony Khan invaded The Chadster's dreams again, Auughh man! So unfair! 😤🦝

Greetings, wrestling fans! 🎉 The Chadster is coming to you live from the back office of an abandoned Blockbuster Video, still riding the high of last night's WWE Raw, where John Cena announced new details for the John Cena Classic. 🏆 The Chadster knows there are people out there who don't think wrestling shows should come with this much corporate synergy, and The Chadster feels sorry for them. Everyone else, buckle up, because this is the most generous, visionary, and shareholder-friendly announcement in the history of the wrestling business. 🙌

For readers just joining The Chadster, this report comes from the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 😤🦝

The Facts About the John Cena Classic From Monday Night Raw

As The Chadster previously reported when Cena unveiled the concept at Backlash, the John Cena Classic is WWE's brilliant plan to pit Raw and SmackDown Superstars against the future of NXT, with the fans deciding the winners. 📺 On Monday night's Raw, Cena filled in more of the picture, and the details are even better than The Chadster imagined. 🤩

According to WWE's November 3 announcement, the first John Cena Classic will take place Monday, December 14, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida. It will air as a special edition of Monday Night Raw streaming live on Netflix. WWE says the card will feature its biggest names from Raw and SmackDown against NXT's "brightest future Superstars." ⭐ WWE has not yet detailed the full format, but The Chadster trusts that it is the greatest format ever conceived, whatever it turns out to be. 😌

Cena also showed off a custom John Cena Classic Championship belt styled as a play on his signature spinner championship belt, and he named Cody Rhodes as the first invitee. 💪 The Chadster was so excited that The Chadster's voice cracked, which startled Vincent K. Raccoon, who was eating a day-old pretzel The Chadster had found behind the Costco. 🥨🦝 Thanks alot for that, Tony Khan. Now Vincent K. Raccoon is acting skittishly and it's all your fault!

Two Episodes of Raw on December 14

Here is the part that has the little baby raccoons doing backflips (carefully, since the floor in here is sticky). 🤸 Cena revealed on Raw that there will be TWO Raw episodes on December 14: the regular show in Perth and the Cena Classic edition at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. 📅 That is a double dose of Raw in one day, which means double the recaps, double the sponsor reads, and double the chances for true fans to support the company they love. 💰

The Chadster has always said that more Raw is better, and The Chadster said it loudly when the USA Network era finally came to an end with plans for Raw to go back to three glorious hours. 🎉 Anyone who can't handle six hours of Raw in one day has clearly been corrupted by AEW's short attention span and high-workrate matches. Wrestling pundit Bully Ray agrees, and he is one of the only truly objective voices in the business, with the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval to prove it. 🏅 Just look at what he said on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio:

"Every fan deserves the chance to watch WWE twice in one day. If someone's not tuning in to both shows, are they even a wrestling fan, or just somebody who doesn't love giving WWE their time and money? Tony Khan could learn a lot from this, but he never listens to anybody who tells him the truth."

Wise words from Bully Ray that Tony Khan will surely ignore, because he refuses to take the advice of honest podcasters. The Chadster sometimes wonders whether Bully Ray also suffers torment from Tony Khan for his commitment to objective journalism. 🤔

Some AEW apologists may bring up that The Chadster condemned AEW for airing episodes of its second-rate programming back to back. That is totally different! 😠 When AEW does back-to-back programming, it is a disrespectful imitation of WWE's long-form excellence. When WWE does it, it is a visionary gift to humanity. Tony Khan simply doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. Auughh man! So unfair! 😭

Club WWE Voting Is Democracy Perfected

Next, The Chadster must applaud the Club WWE voting component. WWE says Club WWE members will "vote in real time for their favorite Superstar performance," with the night's top Superstar receiving the top honor as "the top Superstar of the night as decided by the WWE Universe." 🗳️ Club WWE is WWE's recently launched exclusive fan-membership program, and fans must register to participate in the vote. ✅

Some critics might say that gating the vote behind a membership is a way to get fans to sign up for yet another WWE product. Those critics are wrong! 🙅 Voting is far too important to leave to freeloaders who merely pay for Netflix, buy tickets, and purchase merchandise. The true privilege is getting another avenue to financially protect TKO shareholders from the terrifying threat of fans keeping their money. 💵 There are also two-day combo tickets for December 14-15 at ESPN Wide World of Sports, with a presale beginning November 12 and a public on-sale beginning November 13. The second day is an Avengers: Doomsday-themed Worlds Collide show, a perfect example of Disney and WWE working together to give fans a reason to spend two days' worth of money. 🎟️

If AEW let fans vote on anything, they'd probably let just anyone do it without even paying the proper tribute to TKO shareholders, and it would be just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😡

The Spinner Belt Returns

Now, about that belt. 🥇 The spinner championship belt was the greatest advancement in championship history, and the John Cena Classic Championship's spinner-inspired design is an overdue return to perfection. Every belt that has been criticized for looking like a toy is actually proof that Cena's vision was so revolutionary that lesser companies and weak-minded fans could not comprehend it. 🔄 When Hunter Raccoon saw it on the Blockbuster TV, he chittered with joy and spun a bottle cap on the rental counter for ten straight minutes, while Stephanie Raccoon and Shane Raccoon clapped their little paws. 🦝❤️

The Chadster also thinks Cody Rhodes is a perfect first invitee. Unlike a certain other company's wrestlers, Cody came home to WWE where he belongs. Cody really is an all-star, a true corporate champion who is so polished he should pursue a career in politics after wrestling, and as Smash Mouth sang, "Hey now, you're an all-star, get your game on, go play." 🎶 Meanwhile, the AEW roster should be quaking in its boots. 👢

Another Nightmare About Tony Khan

Sadly, The Chadster did not get to celebrate in peace, because The Chadster had another one of the recurring nightmares about Tony Khan last night. 😱 In the dream, The Chadster was running through the baseball diamonds of the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in thick fog, with the floodlights buzzing overhead. 🌫️ Tony Khan's footsteps echoed behind The Chadster, slow and unhurried, as though he had all the time in the world. His shirt was unbuttoned a little too far, and a cloud of cologne drifted through the mist as he whispered, "Chaaad… there's no escape… I only want to talk." 😰

The Chadster hid in a concession stand and held a hot dog bun like a weapon, but Tony Khan's silhouette slid across the frosted glass, and a warm hand touched The Chadster's shoulder. That is when The Chadster woke up, sweating, with Linda Raccoon grooming The Chadster's hair. 🦝💦 Tony Khan, you need to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and invading The Chadster's dreams! It is harassment, plain and simple! 😤

The Chadster's Bottom Line

The Chadster gives the John Cena Classic announcement five out of five Seagram's Escapes Spiked cans, which The Chadster would drink right now if Tony Khan hadn't gotten them banned from The Chadster's life. 🍹 Double Raw, a Club WWE vote, a spinner-style belt, and a Disney World location add up to the most perfect wrestling event ever announced. December 14 can't come soon enough. 🎄

Now if you'll excuse The Chadster, Vincent K. Raccoon has found a half-eaten pizza in the dumpster behind the Wawa, and The Chadster must fight a stray dog for the other half. 🍕🐕 Tony Khan probably trained that dog. 😒

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