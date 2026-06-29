Posted in: ABC, NBC, TV | Tagged: Days of our Lives, General Hospital, John Oliver

John Oliver Pulling Double Duty on General Hospital, Days of Our Lives

John Oliver is seeing his dream of being on a soap opera become a reality - twice - with roles on General Hospital and Days of Our Lives.

Article Summary John Oliver’s soap opera dream comes true with guest appearances on both General Hospital and Days of Our Lives.

After praising General Hospital on Last Week Tonight, John Oliver lands a three-episode arc airing July 2-6.

General Hospital teases John Oliver in a dramatic, over-the-top role complete with a helicopter arrival and mystery.

John Oliver also heads to Days of Our Lives for August episodes, after production adjusted filming to fit his schedule.

Daytime TV is going to get a lot more comical this week, as John Oliver will be making an appearance on not one, but two different soap operas this week. A little over three months ago, Oliver was doing a piece on Stephen A. Smith, and at the tail end, he covered Smith's appearances as Brick on the show General Hospital. He gushed about how he enjoyed soap operas for their ridiculous nature, and then made an open call to all of them that he'd like to make an appearance. Well, not one, but two of them came calling.

John Oliver Arrives To Shake Up Port Charles and Salem, Illinois

First up, Oliver will make an appearance on ABC's General Hospital, the very show Smith is on, in a three-episode arc from July 2-6. The show dropped a week-long promo today, and clearly, some of his requests were fulfilled. It appears he's playing a character with a ridiculous name, doing something juicy as he's getting off a helicopter flanked by men in tactical gear. He even got the dramatic close-up of his face!

Meanwhile, Oliver is also headed to Salem, Illinois, the setting for Days of Our Lives, where apparently the production broke its own filming rules to accommodate him. The now Peacock-exclusive show films 10 months in advance, but to make this happen, they filmed scenes with him a short time ago to align his and their schedules. Actor Dan Feuerriegel posted this image showing off his scenes with Oliver, looking more like an '80s anchorman, so the silliness continues. His episodes for that show will run on August 11, 12, and 14. Here are a few quotes from those involved as we now prepare to see him in action.

"When John Oliver publicly threw down the gauntlet and said he wanted to appear on a soap, we didn't hesitate for a second. He was everything you'd hope he'd be: prepared, professional, funny, and genuinely kind to everyone on set. He plays an integral character in the story, and I can't wait for fans to see who he crosses paths with in Port Charles," said General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini.

"When John Oliver said, 'Call me soaps, I'm available and willing to travel. I want to be a part of that world,' our world, we had to heed the call," said Days of Our Lives executive producer Ken Corday.

"General Hospital was everything I hoped it would be. It's a true honor to be a small stain on the history of this illustrious show," said Oliver.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!