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Joker: Laugh Riot Series Finds Batman Dead; Joker Going "John Wick"

Batman's dead and the Joker wants answers in DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation's just-announced adult animated series, Joker: Laugh Riot.

Article Summary Joker: Laugh Riot was announced at Annecy 2026 as a new adult animated DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation series.

The Joker: Laugh Riot story begins with Batman murdered, sending Joker on a brutal mission through Gotham for answers.

As Joker: Laugh Riot unfolds, Joker drifts toward vigilante territory while facing who he is without Batman.

Directed by Yasuhiro Aoki and executive-produced by Jim Krieg, Joker: Laugh Riot quickly stands out as a bold DC series.

DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation wasted no time making headlines on Thursday, rolling out a trio of new animated projects during "World's Finest Animation: DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation Showcase," at the 2026 Annecy International Animation Film Festival. With Peter Safran (Co‑Chairman and Co‑CEO, DC Studios) and Sam Register (President, Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna‑Barbera Studios Europe) joined by a number of Warner Bros. Animation's artists, attendees were treated to early looks at three jaw-dropping projects. Along with the news that writer Scott Snyder and artist Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman would be getting an animated series adaptation, we also learned that Krypto would be getting a new series. But the one we're keeping our eye on is the adult animated series Joker: Laugh Riot.

Stemming from Warner Bros. Animation, DC Studios, and SOLA Entertainment, Joker: Laugh Riot offers a very promising premise. "When Batman is murdered, the Joker launches a ruthless crusade through Gotham's underworld to find the killer who took away his greatest adversary. But as his violent quest for answers pushes him closer towards vigilante than villain, Joker is forced to confront the truth that without Batman, he doesn't know who he is." Directed by Yasuhuro Aoki and executive-produced by Jim Krieg, the animated series is already hitting our radars in some very good ways. Dead Batman. Joker going "John Wick" like Batman was his dog that got killed. What's not to love?

Warner Bros. Animation is one of the industry's leading animation producers, developing and producing projects for multiple platforms, both domestically and internationally. WBA's current slate includes Bat-Fam, Batman: Caped Crusader, Batwheels, Creature Commandos, DC Super Powers, Get Jiro!, Keeping Up with the Joneses, Krypto Saves the Day, Mister Miracle, My Adventures with Green Lantern, My Adventures with Superman, Starfire!, Teen Titans Go!, and many more.

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