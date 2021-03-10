Jon Moxley Drops in AEW Rankings Following Loss at Revolution

AEW has released the updating rankings for the men's, women's, and men's tag team divisions ahead of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. In the men's rankings, Pac is on top, followed by Hangman Adam Page, Jon Moxley, Cody Rhodes, and Miro. In the women's division, Red Velvet leads the pack, followed by Tay Conti, Nyla Rose, Britt Baker, and Ryo Mizunami. And in the men's tag team division, SCU are on top, followed by FTR, Jurassic Express, Chris Jericho and MJF, and Pac and Rey Fenix. Check out the charts below:

Despite these rankings, none of the people ranked in first place are getting title shots in the immediate future. It will be Scorpio Sky that faces Darby Allin next for the TNT Championship after winning the Face of the Revolution ladder match last weekend. Kenny Omega doesn't have a new challenger from AEW, though we imagine Eddie Kingston might be looking for some payback after being forced to sell an exploding ring that didn't explode at Revolution. Pac and Rey Fenix are in line for a tag team title shot after winning the Casino Tag Team Battle Royale at Revolution, though a date has not yet been set for that match. Hikaru Shida also does not have a new title match scheduled at the moment, though she will compete in a tag team match on Dynamite tonight, teaming up with Ryo Mizunami and Thunder Rosa to take on Britt Baker, Maki Itoh, and Nyla Rose.

Other matches and segments set for AEW Dynamite tonight include Matt Jackson vs. Rey Fenix, an Inner Circle War Council that hints at a potential takeover attempt by MJF, and the first promo by new AEW signee Christian Cage. Dynamite airs on TNT tonight at 8PM Eastern time.