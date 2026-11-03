Posted in: Comedy Central, NBC, TV | Tagged: Haley Stevens, jon stewart, Seth Meyers

Jon Stewart & Seth Meyers Target Haley Stevens' Mike Rogers Flip-Flop

On Monday, The Daily Show's Jon Stewart and Seth Meyers focused on Michigan's Haley Stevens and her flip-flop endorsement of Mike Rogers.

Article Summary Jon Stewart and Seth Meyers zero in on Haley Stevens after her sudden endorsement of Republican Mike Rogers.

Haley Stevens had spent months branding Mike Rogers “Temu Trump” and a “nightmare” before backing him.

The endorsement stunned Democrats, coming less than a day after Haley Stevens signaled support for Abdul El-Sayed.

Stewart and Meyers mock Haley Stevens’ reversal, while her Anderson Cooper interview raises even more questions.

With today being the big midterm elections, late-night couldn't help but target losing Democratic primary candidate Rep. Haley Stevens, who turned her back on her staff, supporters, and party when she endorsed Trump-loving Republican Mike Rogers over her party's nominee, Abdul El-Sayed. The endorsement came despite Stevens having spent months portraying Rogers as nothing more than "Temu Trump" and one of the biggest mistakes that Michiganers could make. The endorsement also came well under 24 hours after Stevens told a number of folks within the party that she was all in on supporting El-Sayed. And then there was Stevens' interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, which left viewers with even more questions about Stevens' actions and well-being.

But The Daily Show host Jon Stewart wasn't exactly in a forgiving and understanding mood, reminding viewers that Stevens spent months trying to convince voters, even calling him a "nightmare" at one point. And yet, somehow, that led to Stevens recording an impromptu endorsement video for Rogers on Sunday – a move that Stewart focused on during his opening on Monday night. "Is her car in a ditch? Is she endorsing Mike Rogers after getting in a car accident? Real quick, before I lose consciousness, I am endorsing the nightmare… This is like the most diabolical episode of 'Fargo' I've ever seen," Stewart noted.

As for the reports that Stevens took it personally that El-Sayed hadn't extended her a "welcome" to his campaign, the late-night host added, "That says why you're mad at Abdul, but not why you're for Rogers. Rogers is – hold on, let me find a word. A 'nightmare' who is against every principle that you've worked for your entire career. I mean, at least say you were visited by three ghosts who convinced you that it turns out people don't need health insurance. This can't really be about getting your feelings hurt."

Stewart wasn't the only one addressing Haley Stevens' flip-flop. During his "A Closer Look" segment, NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers host Seth Meyers called out Stevens for supporting one of the most "nakedly racist campaigns" in election history – and then brought the video receipts to back up his argument. As for that Cooper/Stevens interview, Meyers dropped a great "Game of Thrones" joke regarding how Cooper replied to Stevens at one point that we don't want to ruin – but it's perfect.

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