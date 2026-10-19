Posted in: Comedy Central, TV | Tagged: jon stewart, the daily show

Jon Stewart Sticking with The Daily Show Through 2028 POTUS Election

The new deal will see Jon Stewart continuing to host Comedy Central’s The Daily Show on Monday nights through the 2028 POTUS election.

Article Summary Jon Stewart will stay with The Daily Show as Monday host and executive producer through December 2028.

The new deal keeps Stewart on Comedy Central through the 2028 presidential election cycle.

The Daily Show’s News Team will continue hosting Tuesday through Thursday under the current format.

The Daily Show also celebrated strong 2026 momentum with Emmy wins, higher ratings, and huge social views.

We've got some great news for fans of Comedy Central's The Daily Show (though some folks over at the White House might not be feeling the same way). On Monday, Skydance Television announced that Jon Stewart will continue to host every Monday and serve as executive producer for the series through December 2028. That's right: Stewart will be on the air through at least the 2028 POTUS election. "Jon Stewart is a generational talent, and 'The Daily Show' continues to be one of the most influential franchises on television and a cornerstone of Comedy Central. We are excited to continue our partnership with Jon and his award-winning news team," shared George Cheeks, Co-Chair and Chief Content Officer, Skydance TV, in a statement when the news was first announced.

Stewart will continue to host alongside The Daily Show's News Team, including Ronny Chieng, Josh Johnson, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, and Desi Lydic (with Troy Iwata and Grace Kuhlenschmidt), who will host from Tuesday through Thursday. In addition to Stewart, showrunner Jen Flanz and James Dixon also serve as executive producers. The news of Stewart's return comes on the heels of two Emmy Award wins this year, with the long-running show recently hitting an eight-year Q3 viewership high among Persons 2+ since Q3 2018, and its social channels surpassing last year's viewership benchmarks with 1.9 billion views (ranking #1 as the most-viewed cable program across social media in 2026).

The Daily Show Shares 30 Years of Audition Tapes: Oliver, Bee & More

Earlier this year, The Daily Show celebrated its 30th anniversary by releasing a look at the early audition tapes from some of the show's famous correspondents. That's right, you're getting a chance to see how "The Best F***ing News Team on Television" came to be. We've got looks at Jordan Klepper, Desi Lydic, Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Josh Johnson, John Oliver, Samantha Bee, Jessica Williams, Roy Wood Jr., Rob Riggle, Michael Che, Wyatt Cenac, Jason Jones, Ed Helms, and Rob Corddry.

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