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Josh Hokit Tries Not to Backpedal His UFC 250/Michelle Obama Comment

UFC fighter Josh Hokit tried making it seem like he wasn't backpedaling on his cheap shot at First Lady Michelle Obama at UFC 250. He failed.

We know what you were thinking. How could Dana White's birthday present to Donald Trump, UFC Freedom 250, become an even trashier white trash fest than it already was? Because nothing says, "Happy 250th birthday, America!" more than greased-up, half-naked men going to go to town on one another for Trump's delight (when he reportedly was awake) – even though it was held way before July 4th. An event attended by Trump lackeys, MAGA flunkies, and social-f***ers, that you could only watch on a streaming service you have to pay for. You know, "For The People." Well, UFC fighter Josh Hokit found a way to make a steaming pile of crap smell even worse.

After a second-round TKO win over Derrick Lewis, Hokit met up with White's personal handpuppet and ninth funniest person on NewsRadio, Joe Rogan, in the ring for a post-fight interview. After a bunch of rambling self-promotion in an effort to sell himself as some kind of "wacky character," the guy who looks like a cross between a third-rate Bert Kreischer and the creepy uncle whose nieces are told not to sit on his lap went on to kiss Trump's and say something about a "lord and savior" he claims to believe in before dropping this gem: "Now listen, Alex Pereira, I'm going to chama on your mama. And lastly, Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America?" What First Lady Michelle Obama had to do with all of this is still a mystery, as is the reasoning behind Hokit calling out a very powerful and popular Black woman during an event that was being pimped as a celebration of the best that the U.S. has to offer.

Earlier today, the guy who makes a living off of people punching him in the head addressed his pathetic 15 minutes of fame while checking in with The Ariel Helwani Show. "I thought I was giving her a compliment," Hokit said. "Michelle Obama being a man … it's like, she knows how to deal with adversity. She knows how to work hard like a man when the times get tough." So, Hokit backpedals by claiming his insult was actually a "compliment." But later on, Hokit says his comments demonstrate how great America's right to free speech is, allowing him to say that without repercussions (as opposed to other countries).

But what would he have to worry about if it were a "compliment"? Even better, he admits later on that it wasn't a compliment: "There's a certain side that pokes at another side, and there's no outrage there, and so I thought it was a perfect time to take a jab." That sounds like a dude with a bitter, privileged ax to grind:

"I thought it was a perfect opportunity to show the world how great this country is with freedom of speech. You go somewhere [else in the world], and you say something like that, and you die. And I'm not suicidal, by the way. I'm in good spirits. I'm a little under the weather right now, but other than that, I'm good. And so in other parts of the world, you say something like that, and you're not here to speak to Ariel Helwani, you know. So yeah, I don't know there's a ways — there's a few answers to that. There's a certain side that pokes at another side, and there's no outrage there, and so I thought it was a perfect time to take a jab."

Later in the interview, Hokit would add, "That's one thing about my career. … You'll never hear me backtrack from what I say." Except, he actually did. While he didn't apologize, he did invent a trumped-up excuse about his comment being a "compliment," and then undercut his own weak argument by claiming, "Oh, yeah! They do it, too!" defense that's utilized by millions of fifth graders all around the world. In the end, Hokit proved to be another papier-mache tough guy, another MAGA bully-victim.

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