Posted in: streaming, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: journey, opinion, springsteen

Journey Member Who Isn't Steve Perry Calls Out Bruce Springsteen

Journey keyboardist, proud conservative, and one of the band members who isn't Steve Perry, Jonathan Cain, isn't a Bruce Springsteen fan.

It seems a member of the band Journey isn't a fan of Bruce Springsteen. Want to guess who it is? We'll give you a clue. It's not Steve Perry. Give up? We can't blame you, and holding out any longer would have felt a bit cruel on our part. It turns out that keyboardist and proud conservative Jonathan Cain isn't digging what "The Boss" has had to say about Trump and his MAGA lackeys, with the 76-year-old referring to the icon (not ironically) as an "annoying, bitter old man" during a recent podcast. But what might be more alarming is that, 42 years after the single was released, Cain seems to be just now realizing that "Born in the U.S.A." isn't a propaganda song and is actually critical of the U.S. government.

"I used to be a Democrat back in the old days, but I couldn't go there anymore, you know? I'm a diehard conservative… And guys like Bruce Springsteen should shut up. You know, really, honestly, shut up, Bruce, you know? Him and… who's the other one? Robert DeNiro. I mean, who cares, guys? Do your art. I try to keep politics out of my music," shared Cain, whose wife is reportedly an "evangelist" and Trump advisor (sometimes, the jokes are too easy).

"Now, people say, 'Well, you're a Christian and you're conservative,' and I'm like, 'So what?' I don't preach it on stage. I don't spend 10 minutes talking about it… And Bruce, I mean, what the heck? I used to like him, and now he's just annoying. He's an annoying, bitter old man. I mean, stop it. Really. You were born in the USA, weren't you, dude? So act like it. But even that song, if you look at the lyrics, I mean, it's a kind of a diss toward our country." Ummm, Jonny-Boy? It's not "a kind of a diss towards our country.' But it is a "Fuck You" to Ronald Reagan and his administration.

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