Jujutsu Kaisen S02E17 "Thunderclap, Part 2": Megumi, Sukuna Spotlight

This week's episode of Crunchryroll's Jujutsu Kaisen, S02E17: "Thunderclap, Part 2" was another fantastic episode that highlights Megumi's potential and shines a spotlight on Sukuna and his magnificent power. The episode introduces a new Shikigami and also focuses on Sukuna's interest in a new body and technique. The battle in this episode raises the stakes greatly; now more than ever, Gojo is really needed as things do not bode well for our heroes.

The episode was visually stunning, although it would definitely be better suited for large screens as opposed to laptops or cell phones, which I tend to use to watch. It was such a large-scale battlefield that some of its shine got lost on smaller screens. I have to get this off of my chest, though. I truly wish Crunchyroll had an app for Samsung Smart TVs. How do you present me with a large-scale battle but not even give me a better option to view it? But I digress… this is more of a me issue at the moment.

Anyway, after being attacked by Haruta and pretty much near death, Megumi decides to unleash the one Shikigami that no one with the Ten Shadows Technique has ever been able to tame… or rather, subjugate. The creature is named Mahoraga, and Megumi is ready to be killed for it. Mahoraga's subjugation ritual has started, and Megumi is pretty much dead, and now it is Haruta's turn. Thankfully Sukuna arrives just in time to recognize the technique and takes over the battle with Mahoraga to ensure that Megumi's death before it becomes cannon if Mahoraga kills Haruta.

Well, the battle takes an even larger scale than the previous one with Jogo. Sukuna has now taken an interest in Megumi and shortly realizes how quickly Mahoraga adapts to his move. However, now this fight has reached Avengers levels of destruction, and Sukuna and Mahoraga just go all out throughout Shibuya. We see them blow into spaces where humans were hiding, and Sukuna slices through them all, trying to get the Shikigami subdued and the ritual done with. It was a pretty awesome battle to watch, to be honest, the visuals were amazing, and I love the way the colors were used throughout. Also, I find it insane how such a creature is introduced, and makes me wonder how bad things are about to get if Sukuna is the only one able to take it on. It really does not bode well for anyone involved.

Sukuna then activates his Domain Expansion: Malevolent Shrine, to be able to bring the shikigami down for once. However, everything within a 140-meter radius gets slashed and then burned to dust, and we see the hole of darkness that part of Shibuya has become. It was pretty surprising to see how dark this really was as there were humans also hiding nearby. Along with the city, Mahoraga is also defeated, and Sukuna takes Megumi outside in a blink for him to be noticed and helped before bringing Yuji's body back to the scene to soak in Sukuna's power firsthand.

Of course, Haruta gets slashed in half before running away, thankfully. However, Yuji does not process this well as the memories of what Sukuna did start coming back to him. Once again, pretty messed up, and the boy throws up and gets his bands bloody while pounding the pavement. However, typical Yuji decides to keep on fighting before giving in to his trauma of all the deaths caused by his hand thanks to Sukuna. However, before ending we get a little treat: our favorite zaddy, Nanami, is still roaming around like a badass Harvey Dent that fights curses for a living. I am curious to see how things are about to turn out because things are not looking good for our team of Jujutsu sorcerers, not even one bit.

