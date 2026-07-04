Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

July 4th Festivities, Taylor Swift & TWD/Reedus: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: July 4th, Chappelle, Marshals, Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce, Mr. Terrific, Sex Criminals, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary July 4th TV highlights lead the BCTV Daily Dispatch, from America250 and A Capitol Fourth to Disney’s nationwide celebration.

Pop culture headlines light up July 4th with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding news plus Dave Chappelle updates.

The Walking Dead, Marshals, Rick and Morty, and Doctor Who headline a packed July 4th roundup of TV and streaming news.

More July 4th buzz includes Nathan’s Hot Dog contest, One Piece x Dodgers Night, Mr. Terrific, and Sex Criminals.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: July 4th Festivities, Dave Chappelle, The Walking Dead, Marshals, Sonic the Hedgehog, Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce, Mr. Terrific, Sex Criminals, Dark Side of the Ring, Rick and Morty, One Piece x Dodgers, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, July 4th, 2026:

NYC Times Square Ball Drop Rings in July 4th, Honors America's 250th

Chappelle on "Show" Return, Travis Kelce; Drops F-Bomb: Cooper & Cohen

The Walking Dead: AMC In "Active Discussions" with Norman Reedus

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 2 Teaser: Legends Come True

Disney Celebrates America Throws a "Party Across America" TONIGHT!

Kayce Makes It Clear in New Marshals Season 2 Teaser: He's a Dutton

Sonic the Hedgehog: Memories and Beyond Animated Short Announced

Our Disney Celebrates America: America the Beautiful Viewing Guide

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Officially Married: New Wedding Details

America250 Launches Giving 4th Broadcast Benefit Show Tonight: Preview

A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration Kicks Off Tonight: Preview

Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Go Live Tonight for America 250: Preview

Mr. Terrific In Development? Allan Heinberg Writing The Pilot? Maybe

Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia E03: Big "He-Men" Problem

Sex Criminals EP Tze Chun Shares Some Good News About Series Filming

2026 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest Rolls Out Weigh-In Event

Dark Side of the Ring S07 Preview: Karen Jarrett Has Something to Say

The Walking Dead: Dead City S3 Gets Into The Fourth of July Spirit

WandaVision & Thor Star Kat Dennings Forgot She's Part of The MCU

Rick and Morty: Adult Swim Europe's Season 9 Trailer Offers New Clues

One Piece x Dodgers Night: Monkey D. Luffy Takes The Mound & More

Doctor Who: Are We Getting Closer to BBC's Official Tender Time?

Heartstopper Forever, The X-Files & Star Wars: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!