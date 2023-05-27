Justified: Raylan & Boyd's Final Meeting – And Those Final Four Words With Justified: City Primeval hitting in July, we look back at the final meeting between Raylan (Timothy Olyphant) & Boyd (Walton Goggins).

We've been so busy keeping track of how things are going with showrunners Dave Andron & Michael Dinner's Justified: City Primeval that we made a glaring mistake in one of our more recent posts. When we took a look back at the clip from S06E13 "The Promise," we made it seem like the stand-off between U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) and his nemesis, Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins) would be the final statement on our look back at the beloved series. Thankfully, FX Networks knows better because they knew that this final meeting between Raylan and Boys – and those heart-crushing four words at the end – is the proper note to end the recaps on (we're guessing?).

Here's a look at that memorable moment from the series finale, followed by a look back at what we know about Justified: City Primeval ahead of its July 18th premiere:

A Look at What's to Come with Justified: City Primeval

Inspired by Elmore Leonard's City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, the series return finds Raylan Givens (Olyphant) having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago and now living in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka "The Oklahoma Wildman" (Boyd Holbrook), a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis), has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Leonard fashion to see who makes it out of the "City Primeval" alive.

Along with Olyphant, the FX limited series Justified: City Primeval also stars Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Boyd Holbrook (The Premise), Adelaide Clemens (The Great Gatsby), Vondie Curtis Hall (Harriet), Marin Ireland (Y: The Last Man), Ravi Patel (The Valet, Meet the Patels), Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline), Victor Williams (The Good Lord Bird), and Vivian Olyphant. Dave Andron & Michael Dinner will write, executive produce & serve as showrunners (with Dinner directing). Produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions, Olyphant, Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Peter Leonard, Taylor Elmore (writer), and Chris Provenzano (writer) executive produce. Walter Mosley serves as a consulting producer, with V.J. Boyd, Eisa Davis, and Ingrid Escajeda also writing the series. FX's Justified: City Primeval is set to hit screens on July 18th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!